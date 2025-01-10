Pramara Promotions Ltd Management Discussions

We are engaged in the business of ideation, conceptualization, designing and manufacturing and marketing of promotional products and gift items for our clients across sectors, such as FMCG, QSR, pharma, beverage companies non-alcoholic and alcoholic, cosmetic, telecom, media and others. We help our clients in promoting their products and services to their customers and we believe that we play a vital role in their brand promotion and sales. We are one of the few players in the promotional marketing merchandise sector, offering a wide range of innovative promotional products and merchandise to help businesses promote their brand and increase sales.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The global toys market reached a value of US$ 156.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 249.6 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Toys are playthings used to foster learning and growth in infants and children at an early stage of their development. They also boost the intelligence quotient (IQ), increase motor development, improve concentration and creativity, and promote the personality and communication skills. They are generally made using wood, metal, textiles, polyethylene, polypropylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-derived polymers, and technical plastics like polyamide, polycarbonate, or polymethyl methacrylate. Nowadays, leading players are introducing innovative toys manufactured using biodegradable polymers like plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC). They are also offering hi-tech electronic toys through online distribution channels.

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The Indian toys market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2023-2028. The key factors in deriving the growth is the growing demand for educational toys to enhance experimental learning experiences among the children, along with the advent of innovative electronic digital toys, is primarily driving the Indian toys market.

India’s toy manufacturing industry is quite fragmented, consisting of over 4,000 toy manufacturing units located in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. MSMEs manufacturing toys are spread all over the country; around 88% of the total manufacturing units are based in the northern and western regions. Toy categories such as dolls; soft toys for pre-schoolers, babies and infants; and board games are growing, driven by the Government of India’s push for indigenisation. The toy manufacturing industry is labour-intensive; thus, expanding the manufacturing base by setting up new toy clusters would drive job creation.

The Indian toy industry manufactures a wide variety of toys which can be broadly classified into two categories based on their application and purpose educational and recreational. Educational toys include toys and games made from plastics and cardboard. On the other hand, recreational toys mainly include electronic (remotely control-based, video games), battery-operated, plastic, soft and mechanical pull-back toys. Of these, battery operated and electronic toys, and video games are only imported and not manufactured locally. All other types of toys are manufactured in India as well as imported.

Industry Overview

As one of the most powerful and effective marketing tools available, promotional merchandise is the silver bullet you’ve been looking for to create a buzz around your products.

The global Promotional Items market is estimated to be 86 billion USD in 2022. APAC is estimated to have a market size of $18Billion. The Indian toys market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028.

One of the most important growth drivers is the increase in value-added services like design inputs, relevant market inputs and value engineering.

Rise in the demand for retail brand products being used as promotional merchandize since it deeply resonates with the younger target audience.

Business strategy and future plans for the growth and expansion of our businesses over the next 4 5 years:

We plan to expand our production facilities

Our Production facility located in Daman, India currently has 2 Clean rooms for assembly of Toys, Gifts and Premiums, We plan to upgrade our facilities in by increasing the number of cleanrooms for assembling and packaging of our products and by installing additional manufacturing equipment to upgrade our production facility to meet all International standards.

We intend to continue our focus on product development

We are committed to producing Innovative products that meet both the strict requirements of the Promotional merchandise and Retail Toys market and also the varying specifications of our customers. We intend to continue to focus on research and development and product development to ensure that our products meet the evolving and stringent requirements of the Promotional and Toys industry. We plan to expand the range of our products to include more Eco-Friendly Material use options which will help create Innovative Products and help the environment. We intend to expand our range of packaging materials Options to better support our customers in various industries.

We plan to enhance our production processes

We plan to invest in more advanced technology to enhance our production process. Through upgrading our existing production, laboratory-testing and research and development facilities, we believe that we would be able to keep abreast of industry trends and meet the evolving demands of our customers. We plan to invest in information technology and management information systems to better manage our manufacturing processes and to improve the procurement of raw materials and the utilisation of resources for our business.

We intend to penetrate new industries, expand sales network and enhance brand awareness

a. Expansion into other industries

We plan to strengthen our market position by building relationships with existing customers in the Gifts and Promotions and Toys Industry through joint efforts in product development, participating in exhibitions around the Globe and publishing advertisements in trade publications. We plan to become OEM suppliers to large Toys Brands that are looking to source from India as an alternate to China. We will penetrate the Indian market for supply of our Paper Sticks and Straw range. We intend to expand our reach through the online marketing space through our association with "Amazon India" with whom we have jointly created a Private Label called "Tribe young" that focusses on offering Innovative Toys and Sporting Goods and

Accessories. Currently our focus is on these 2 categories and the plan is to expand more product categories over the next 2 years.

Grow our existing government empanelment with NSDC and expand supplies into additional government supply campaigns namely "Anganwadi kits" that cater to schools across the country for supply of pre-school toys and stationery kits. We plan to expand our market in the Loyalty and Rewards domain where we currently devise and manage closed loop Programs custom built to suit the demands of our clients Sales and Distribution network through our in house built proprietary software.

b. Geographical expansion

We currently have international sales offices in Hong Kong and China. We intend to penetrate new geographical markets by expanding our presence in USA, Europe and South America China by setting up offices close to potential customers in these places.

Global expansion and Make in India initiative:

In line with our commitment to global expansion, Pramara capitalizes on Indias competitive advantage as a low-cost sourcing hub to attract clients from diverse markets, including Europe and North America. Our strategic presence in India and China enables us to cater to clients from two of the worlds largest manufacturing hubs, offering unparalleled flexibility and scalability. As advocates of the "Make in India" initiative, we are dedicated to showcasing Indias manufacturing prowess on the global stage, fostering economic growth and job creation.

S.W.O.T. Analysis

1. Strengths:

Extensive Experience and Reputation: Pramara boasts over two decades of experience in the promotional marketing industry, serving as a trusted partner to some of the worlds largest multinational corporations. This extensive experience and proven track record make it easier for Pramara to acquire new clients, particularly large multinational corporations, who value reliability and successful past campaigns.

Global Outreach and Strategic Partnerships: Pramaras global footprint extends across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, facilitated by strategic partnerships and an established network of suppliers and clients. This expansive reach not only strengthens Pramaras market position but also presents opportunities for further growth and expansion into new markets.

Fully Integrated Manufacturing Setup: Pramaras investment in a fully integrated manufacturing facility in Daman, India, spanning 40,000 square feet, underscores its commitment to quality and efficiency. This setup enables Pramara to produce a wide range of promotional products, including toys and plastic items, in-house, ensuring greater control over production timelines, quality standards, and cost efficiencies.

ISO Certifications and Quality Assurance: Pramaras adherence to international quality standards, including ISO 9001:2015, GMP, CTPAT, Sedex4-Pillar, and BIS certifications, underscores its commitment to quality assurance and compliance. These certifications not only enhance Pramaras credibility as an Indian manufacturer but also instill confidence in clients regarding product quality and safety standards.

2. Weaknesses:

Long Production and Working Capital Cycles: Pramaras production and working capital cycles are relatively long, posing challenges in managing cash flow and meeting immediate funding requirements. This dependence on working capital can sometimes restrict business agility and hinder rapid response to market demands or new opportunities.

Dependency on Client Approval Processes: Acquiring new clients, particularly large multinational corporations, often involves lengthy approval processes and audits. This dependency on client approvals can slow down client acquisition timelines and limit Pramaras ability to quickly onboard new clients or projects.

Volatility in Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, particularly PP and other plastic grades, can impact Pramaras production costs and profit margins. This volatility necessitates proactive risk management strategies to mitigate the impact on the companys financial performance.

3. Opportunities:

Leveraging Lower Manufacturing Costs in India: As India emerges as a favored sourcing destination due to lower manufacturing costs and geopolitical factors, Pramara can capitalize on this trend to attract new clients seeking alternatives to Chinese suppliers. With its fully integrated manufacturing setup and adherence to international quality standards, Pramara is well-positioned to expand its client base and penetrate new global markets.

Expansion into New Product Categories and Markets: Pramara can explore opportunities to diversify its product portfolio and target new market segments beyond its current offerings. By leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and industry expertise, Pramara can introduce innovative products and services tailored to emerging consumer trends and market demands.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships and Alliances: Building upon its existing strategic partnerships and alliances, Pramara can seek to forge new collaborations with industry stakeholders, technology providers, and distribution channels. These partnerships can facilitatemarket expansion, product innovation, and access to new customer segments, thereby driving growth and competitiveness.

4. Threats:

Intense Competition and Market Saturation: The promotional marketing industry is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share and client contracts. Pramara faces the risk of losing market share to competitors offering similar products and services, particularly in saturated markets or during economic downturns.

Evolving Regulatory Landscape: Changes in regulatory requirements, both domestically and internationally, pose compliance challenges and potential operational disruptions for Pramara. Adapting to evolving regulatory standards, such as environmental regulations or product safety requirements, requires continuous monitoring and investment in compliance measures.

Geopolitical Risks and Trade Uncertainties: Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and regulatory changes can disrupt global supply chains and trade flows, affecting Pramaras sourcing strategies, production costs, and market access. Navigating these uncertainties requires flexibility, contingency planning, and diversified sourcing strategies to mitigate potential risks and ensure business continuity.

Cautionary Statement

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, words like will, shall, anticipate, believe, estimate, intend, and expect and other similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its business, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements as they speak only as of their dates.