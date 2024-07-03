Summary

Anik Industries Limited (Formerly known as Madhya Pradesh Glychem Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Limited Company on February 10, 1976 as a joint venture between the M P State Industries Corporation and a private promoter, Chemical Construction Company Pvt Ltd, to set up a solvent extraction plant. The main business activities in which Company is dealing in Wind Power Generation, Housing& Property Developments, Trading activities by Import and Export of edible oil and other commodities. However, there was not much activity in MPGIL till 1985 when the Ruchi Group acquired the controlling interest from its erstwhile promoter.Apart from its 3000-tpa milk-processing plant, MPGIL has a 2.4-lac-tpa solvent extraction unit, which received the prestigious Solvent Extraction Association (SEA) award for the highest export of salseed extract during 1991-92.The company set up an 800-tpd food processing unit (soya unit) and a 100-tpd oil refinery at Gadarwara (Narsinghpur district), MP. It has diversified by setting up a dairy unit at Dewas, with ultra-modern facilities to process upto 1.5 lac ltr of liquid milk daily, and to manufacture skimmed milk powder, butter, ghee, cheese, dairy whitener, etc. The plant was designed by Alfa Laval, Sweden, to produce skimmed milk powder according to specifications demanded by the export market. The company made a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance these projects with a Rs 19.48-cr public issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 15. Th

