Anik Industries Ltd Share Price

106.01
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:05 PM

  • Open110.55
  • Day's High110.55
  • 52 Wk High127.5
  • Prev. Close110.5
  • Day's Low106
  • 52 Wk Low 41.6
  • Turnover (lac)12.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value102.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)294.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Anik Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

110.55

Prev. Close

110.5

Turnover(Lac.)

12.54

Day's High

110.55

Day's Low

106

52 Week's High

127.5

52 Week's Low

41.6

Book Value

102.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

294.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anik Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Anik Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Anik Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.80%

Non-Promoter- 6.63%

Institutions: 6.62%

Non-Institutions: 55.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anik Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.75

27.75

27.75

27.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

253.36

253.04

247.93

237.96

Net Worth

281.11

280.79

275.68

265.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

133.71

492.43

609.67

489.76

yoy growth (%)

-72.84

-19.22

24.48

109.19

Raw materials

-117.29

-478.4

-590.58

-514.25

As % of sales

87.72

97.15

96.86

104.99

Employee costs

-2.88

-4.11

-4.4

-4.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.31

-57.01

17.43

-134.07

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.88

-0.93

-0.83

Tax paid

-1.75

19.28

-3.6

0.88

Working capital

48.43

-83.6

46.15

-93.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.84

-19.22

24.48

109.19

Op profit growth

-101.77

-1,494.72

-103.8

734.16

EBIT growth

-137

-255.04

-132.11

-1,242.64

Net profit growth

-112.09

-372.68

-61.98

552.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

100.6

118.1

243.6

133.71

498.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.6

118.1

243.6

133.71

498.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.45

4.16

19.98

16.28

6.93

Anik Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anik Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Shahra

Whole-time Director

Ashok Trivedi

Whole-time Director

Shivam Asthana

Independent Director

Nilesh Jagtap

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sourabh Vishnoi

Independent Director

Navin Prakash Dashora

Independent Director

Bhagyashree Chitnis

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anik Industries Ltd

Summary

Anik Industries Limited (Formerly known as Madhya Pradesh Glychem Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Limited Company on February 10, 1976 as a joint venture between the M P State Industries Corporation and a private promoter, Chemical Construction Company Pvt Ltd, to set up a solvent extraction plant. The main business activities in which Company is dealing in Wind Power Generation, Housing& Property Developments, Trading activities by Import and Export of edible oil and other commodities. However, there was not much activity in MPGIL till 1985 when the Ruchi Group acquired the controlling interest from its erstwhile promoter.Apart from its 3000-tpa milk-processing plant, MPGIL has a 2.4-lac-tpa solvent extraction unit, which received the prestigious Solvent Extraction Association (SEA) award for the highest export of salseed extract during 1991-92.The company set up an 800-tpd food processing unit (soya unit) and a 100-tpd oil refinery at Gadarwara (Narsinghpur district), MP. It has diversified by setting up a dairy unit at Dewas, with ultra-modern facilities to process upto 1.5 lac ltr of liquid milk daily, and to manufacture skimmed milk powder, butter, ghee, cheese, dairy whitener, etc. The plant was designed by Alfa Laval, Sweden, to produce skimmed milk powder according to specifications demanded by the export market. The company made a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance these projects with a Rs 19.48-cr public issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 15. Th
Company FAQs

What is the Anik Industries Ltd share price today?

The Anik Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anik Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anik Industries Ltd is ₹294.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anik Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anik Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anik Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anik Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anik Industries Ltd is ₹41.6 and ₹127.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anik Industries Ltd?

Anik Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.83%, 3 Years at 57.28%, 1 Year at 114.35%, 6 Month at 112.83%, 3 Month at 44.35% and 1 Month at -0.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anik Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anik Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.81 %
Institutions - 6.62 %
Public - 55.57 %

