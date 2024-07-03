SectorTrading
Open₹110.55
Prev. Close₹110.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.54
Day's High₹110.55
Day's Low₹106
52 Week's High₹127.5
52 Week's Low₹41.6
Book Value₹102.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)294.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.75
27.75
27.75
27.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.36
253.04
247.93
237.96
Net Worth
281.11
280.79
275.68
265.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
133.71
492.43
609.67
489.76
yoy growth (%)
-72.84
-19.22
24.48
109.19
Raw materials
-117.29
-478.4
-590.58
-514.25
As % of sales
87.72
97.15
96.86
104.99
Employee costs
-2.88
-4.11
-4.4
-4.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.31
-57.01
17.43
-134.07
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.88
-0.93
-0.83
Tax paid
-1.75
19.28
-3.6
0.88
Working capital
48.43
-83.6
46.15
-93.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.84
-19.22
24.48
109.19
Op profit growth
-101.77
-1,494.72
-103.8
734.16
EBIT growth
-137
-255.04
-132.11
-1,242.64
Net profit growth
-112.09
-372.68
-61.98
552.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
100.6
118.1
243.6
133.71
498.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.6
118.1
243.6
133.71
498.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.45
4.16
19.98
16.28
6.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Shahra
Whole-time Director
Ashok Trivedi
Whole-time Director
Shivam Asthana
Independent Director
Nilesh Jagtap
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sourabh Vishnoi
Independent Director
Navin Prakash Dashora
Independent Director
Bhagyashree Chitnis
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anik Industries Ltd
Summary
Anik Industries Limited (Formerly known as Madhya Pradesh Glychem Industries Limited) was incorporated as a Limited Company on February 10, 1976 as a joint venture between the M P State Industries Corporation and a private promoter, Chemical Construction Company Pvt Ltd, to set up a solvent extraction plant. The main business activities in which Company is dealing in Wind Power Generation, Housing& Property Developments, Trading activities by Import and Export of edible oil and other commodities. However, there was not much activity in MPGIL till 1985 when the Ruchi Group acquired the controlling interest from its erstwhile promoter.Apart from its 3000-tpa milk-processing plant, MPGIL has a 2.4-lac-tpa solvent extraction unit, which received the prestigious Solvent Extraction Association (SEA) award for the highest export of salseed extract during 1991-92.The company set up an 800-tpd food processing unit (soya unit) and a 100-tpd oil refinery at Gadarwara (Narsinghpur district), MP. It has diversified by setting up a dairy unit at Dewas, with ultra-modern facilities to process upto 1.5 lac ltr of liquid milk daily, and to manufacture skimmed milk powder, butter, ghee, cheese, dairy whitener, etc. The plant was designed by Alfa Laval, Sweden, to produce skimmed milk powder according to specifications demanded by the export market. The company made a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance these projects with a Rs 19.48-cr public issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 15. Th
Read More
The Anik Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anik Industries Ltd is ₹294.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anik Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anik Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anik Industries Ltd is ₹41.6 and ₹127.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anik Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.83%, 3 Years at 57.28%, 1 Year at 114.35%, 6 Month at 112.83%, 3 Month at 44.35% and 1 Month at -0.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.