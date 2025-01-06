iifl-logo-icon 1
Anik Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

105.42
(-4.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Anik Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.31

-57.01

17.43

-134.07

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.88

-0.93

-0.83

Tax paid

-1.75

19.28

-3.6

0.88

Working capital

48.43

-83.6

46.15

-93.97

Other operating items

Operating

52.17

-122.21

59.05

-227.99

Capital expenditure

-0.28

-0.21

-7.14

-164.41

Free cash flow

51.88

-122.42

51.91

-392.4

Equity raised

466.88

558.94

547.74

475.64

Investing

1.18

34.32

12.38

90.55

Financing

32.19

49.18

59.11

-88.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

552.14

520.01

671.14

85.32

