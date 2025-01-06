Anik Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.31
-57.01
17.43
-134.07
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.88
-0.93
-0.83
Tax paid
-1.75
19.28
-3.6
0.88
Working capital
48.43
-83.6
46.15
-93.97
Other operating items
Operating
52.17
-122.21
59.05
-227.99
Capital expenditure
-0.28
-0.21
-7.14
-164.41
Free cash flow
51.88
-122.42
51.91
-392.4
Equity raised
466.88
558.94
547.74
475.64
Investing
1.18
34.32
12.38
90.55
Financing
32.19
49.18
59.11
-88.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
552.14
520.01
671.14
85.32
