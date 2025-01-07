iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anik Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

107
(1.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:33:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anik Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

133.71

492.43

609.67

489.76

yoy growth (%)

-72.84

-19.22

24.48

109.19

Raw materials

-117.29

-478.4

-590.58

-514.25

As % of sales

87.72

97.15

96.86

104.99

Employee costs

-2.88

-4.11

-4.4

-4.49

As % of sales

2.15

0.83

0.72

0.91

Other costs

-12.58

-63.15

-10.86

-71.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.41

12.82

1.78

14.56

Operating profit

0.94

-53.24

3.81

-100.3

OPM

0.7

-10.81

0.62

-20.48

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.88

-0.93

-0.83

Interest expense

-10.72

-10.95

-12.27

-41.56

Other income

16.92

8.06

26.82

8.63

Profit before tax

6.31

-57.01

17.43

-134.07

Taxes

-1.75

19.28

-3.6

0.88

Tax rate

-27.71

-33.82

-20.65

-0.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-36.68

Adj. profit

4.56

-37.73

13.83

-169.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

206.27

Net profit

4.56

-37.73

13.83

36.39

yoy growth (%)

-112.09

-372.68

-61.98

552.27

NPM

3.41

-7.66

2.26

7.43

Anik Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anik Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.