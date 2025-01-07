Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
133.71
492.43
609.67
489.76
yoy growth (%)
-72.84
-19.22
24.48
109.19
Raw materials
-117.29
-478.4
-590.58
-514.25
As % of sales
87.72
97.15
96.86
104.99
Employee costs
-2.88
-4.11
-4.4
-4.49
As % of sales
2.15
0.83
0.72
0.91
Other costs
-12.58
-63.15
-10.86
-71.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.41
12.82
1.78
14.56
Operating profit
0.94
-53.24
3.81
-100.3
OPM
0.7
-10.81
0.62
-20.48
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.88
-0.93
-0.83
Interest expense
-10.72
-10.95
-12.27
-41.56
Other income
16.92
8.06
26.82
8.63
Profit before tax
6.31
-57.01
17.43
-134.07
Taxes
-1.75
19.28
-3.6
0.88
Tax rate
-27.71
-33.82
-20.65
-0.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-36.68
Adj. profit
4.56
-37.73
13.83
-169.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
206.27
Net profit
4.56
-37.73
13.83
36.39
yoy growth (%)
-112.09
-372.68
-61.98
552.27
NPM
3.41
-7.66
2.26
7.43
