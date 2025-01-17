Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.18
-18.19
24.63
Op profit growth
-101.66
-1,366.01
-104.16
EBIT growth
-134.59
-258.9
-131.92
Net profit growth
-111.92
-373.22
-61.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.66
-10.68
0.69
-20.63
EBIT margin
12.22
-9.47
4.87
-19.03
Net profit margin
3.36
-7.57
2.26
7.31
RoCE
3.44
-9.84
6.25
RoNW
0.3
-2.4
0.8
RoA
0.23
-1.96
0.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.62
-13.61
4.98
12.89
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.32
-13.92
4.64
12.59
Book value per share
132.77
131.19
151.76
157.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.88
-0.46
6.25
2.12
P/CEPS
10.85
-0.45
6.7
2.17
P/B
0.1
0.04
0.2
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
6.58
-1.37
3.71
-0.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.25
-33.13
-20.83
-0.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
460.91
169.77
169.11
Inventory days
142.87
44.78
40.89
Creditor days
-213.15
-81.77
-93.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.52
4.31
-2.42
2.24
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.12
0.06
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
82.35
-0.86
6.53
0.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.72
-97.18
-96.86
-105.13
Employee costs
-2.19
-0.83
-0.72
-0.91
Other costs
-9.42
-12.66
-1.71
-14.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.