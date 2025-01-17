iifl-logo-icon 1
Anik Industries Ltd Key Ratios

102.36
(-1.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.18

-18.19

24.63

Op profit growth

-101.66

-1,366.01

-104.16

EBIT growth

-134.59

-258.9

-131.92

Net profit growth

-111.92

-373.22

-61.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.66

-10.68

0.69

-20.63

EBIT margin

12.22

-9.47

4.87

-19.03

Net profit margin

3.36

-7.57

2.26

7.31

RoCE

3.44

-9.84

6.25

RoNW

0.3

-2.4

0.8

RoA

0.23

-1.96

0.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.62

-13.61

4.98

12.89

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.32

-13.92

4.64

12.59

Book value per share

132.77

131.19

151.76

157.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.88

-0.46

6.25

2.12

P/CEPS

10.85

-0.45

6.7

2.17

P/B

0.1

0.04

0.2

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

6.58

-1.37

3.71

-0.55

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-31.25

-33.13

-20.83

-0.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

460.91

169.77

169.11

Inventory days

142.87

44.78

40.89

Creditor days

-213.15

-81.77

-93.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.52

4.31

-2.42

2.24

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.12

0.06

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

82.35

-0.86

6.53

0.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.72

-97.18

-96.86

-105.13

Employee costs

-2.19

-0.83

-0.72

-0.91

Other costs

-9.42

-12.66

-1.71

-14.58

