Anik Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
27.8
10.61
56.34
11.35
14.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.8
10.61
56.34
11.35
14.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
1.22
3.88
0.45
0.3
Total Income
28.06
11.83
60.21
11.79
15.17
Total Expenditure
26.68
10.5
59.75
11.37
15.38
PBIDT
1.38
1.33
0.46
0.42
-0.21
Interest
0.2
0
-0.02
0
0.22
PBDT
1.18
1.32
0.48
0.42
-0.43
Depreciation
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.08
0.32
-0.2
0.05
-0.13
Deferred Tax
-0.02
-0.16
3.67
-0.06
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.98
1.02
-3.13
0.29
-0.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.98
1.02
-3.13
0.29
-0.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.98
1.02
-3.13
0.29
-0.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.35
0.37
-1.13
0.1
-0.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.75
277.75
27.75
27.75
27.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.96
12.53
0.81
3.7
-1.41
PBDTM(%)
4.24
12.44
0.85
3.7
-2.88
PATM(%)
3.52
9.61
-5.55
2.55
-3.22
