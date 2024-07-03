iifl-logo-icon 1
Anik Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

110.05
(4.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

27.8

10.61

56.34

11.35

14.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.8

10.61

56.34

11.35

14.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

1.22

3.88

0.45

0.3

Total Income

28.06

11.83

60.21

11.79

15.17

Total Expenditure

26.68

10.5

59.75

11.37

15.38

PBIDT

1.38

1.33

0.46

0.42

-0.21

Interest

0.2

0

-0.02

0

0.22

PBDT

1.18

1.32

0.48

0.42

-0.43

Depreciation

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.08

0.32

-0.2

0.05

-0.13

Deferred Tax

-0.02

-0.16

3.67

-0.06

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.98

1.02

-3.13

0.29

-0.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.98

1.02

-3.13

0.29

-0.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.98

1.02

-3.13

0.29

-0.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.35

0.37

-1.13

0.1

-0.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.75

277.75

27.75

27.75

27.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.96

12.53

0.81

3.7

-1.41

PBDTM(%)

4.24

12.44

0.85

3.7

-2.88

PATM(%)

3.52

9.61

-5.55

2.55

-3.22

