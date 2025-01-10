Anik Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.75
27.75
27.75
27.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
253.36
253.04
247.93
237.96
Net Worth
281.11
280.79
275.68
265.71
Minority Interest
Debt
7.34
30.29
87.35
104.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.4
0.57
0.74
0.92
Total Liabilities
288.85
311.65
363.77
371.12
Fixed Assets
13.5
14.08
15.04
16.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
103.3
103.31
149.54
146.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.38
21.61
21.54
26.61
Networking Capital
152.03
162.1
159.08
150.13
Inventories
6.34
21.3
39.77
54.41
Inventory Days
148.52
Sundry Debtors
77.54
84.6
106.44
120.36
Debtor Days
328.55
Other Current Assets
92.85
81.87
296.55
254.2
Sundry Creditors
-4.51
-5.27
-6.21
-51.86
Creditor Days
141.56
Other Current Liabilities
-20.19
-20.4
-277.47
-226.98
Cash
1.63
10.54
18.57
31.41
Total Assets
288.84
311.64
363.77
371.11
