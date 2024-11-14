Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ANIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve S. No. Businesses 1. Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To take on record the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024; 3. Any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2. To take on record the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report for the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; A copy of said Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results and Limited Review Report of Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

In compliance with Regulations 30 and other relevant provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s) and re-enactment(s) thereof), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 02nd September, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company

ANIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 To consider and approve un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. In compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 2. To take on record the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report for the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 04:40 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

1. Re-appointment of Mr. Manish Shahra (DIN- 00230392) as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years with effect from 01st July, 2024 2. Appointment of Ms. Bhagyashree Chitnis (DIN: 10669566) as an Additional cum non-executive Independent Woman Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 01st July, 2024 3. To Take note of Resignation of Mrs. Amrita Koolwal (DIN: 07144693), Non-Executive Independent Woman Director of the Company 4. Re-constitution of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

ANIK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Corporate office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: S. No. Businesses 1. Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To take on record the Statutory Auditors Report along with modified/unmodified opinion on the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 3. Any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 30.05.2024 at the corporate office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements, Auditors Report thereon, as received from the Statutory Auditor M/s S. N. Gadiya & Co., Chartered Accountants and Declaration on un-modified opinion are enclosed herewith; 2. The appointment of M/s Ajit Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 3. The appointment of M/s K.G. Goyal & Co., Cost Accountant, as Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 4. The appointment of M/s SK Malani & Co., as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Read less.. Intimation for appointments/reappointments_Change in Management pursuant to reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

1. Approval of the keeping of registers, returns and books of account etc. at place other than Registered Office of the Company i.e., at the Corporate office of the Company situated at 2/1, South Tukoganj, Behind High Court, Indore (M.P.) 452001 IN; 2. Approval of Notice of the Postal Ballot for seeking approval of the Members of the Company to approve: a) Re-appointment Mr. Ashok Kumar Trivedi (DIN: 00350507) as Whole-time Director of the Company effective from 01st April, 2024; b) Keeping of registers, returns and books of account etc. at place other than Registered Office of the Company; 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Jain, Proprietor of M/s. Amit Preeti & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Indore (Membership No.: F-7859 & COP No.: 24303) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize e-voting process of postal ballot in a fair and transparent manner.

Intimation for re-appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Trivedi as Whole time Director and Cessation of Mr. Vijay Kumar Rathi as Independent Director of the Company, consequent to completion of Second tenure In compliance with Regulations 30 and other relevant provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s) and re-enactment(s) thereof), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company, have, inter alia, considered and approved the agendas mentioned in the notice of the meeting

