Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup
381.75
|7.65
|2.04
|391.94
|0
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd
1.25
|-0.05
|-3.85
|9.00
|0
LMW Ltd
16838.35
|-404.65
|-2.35
|17988.41
|90.59
HMT Ltd
67.22
|3.17
|4.95
|2390.35
|74.75
Mamata Machinery Ltd
547.9
|-19.30
|-3.40
|1348.26
|53.87
Skipper Ltd
556.5
|-2.50
|-0.45
|6259.94
|58.71
Tega Industries Ltd
1538.5
|0.35
|0.02
|10236.49
|67.99
Thejo Engineering Ltd
2093.25
|16.15
|0.78
|2270.18
|53.85
Uniparts India Ltd
418
|5.80
|1.41
|1886.59
|14.1
Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd
471.85
|24.35
|5.44
|503.53
|11.57
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd
21.5
|0.00
|0.00
|14.38
|22.63
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd
1503.45
|12.75
|0.86
|1504.08
|52.6
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd
656.5
|-0.55
|-0.08
|738.32
|122.02
Marshall Machines Ltd
22.5
|0.44
|1.99
|53.78
|0
The Anup Engineering Ltd
3516.25
|-26.55
|-0.75
|7041.81
|59.42
Atam Valves Ltd
134.89
|0.67
|0.50
|154.62
|24.67
BEW Engineering Ltd
261.85
|3.65
|1.41
|342.32
|24.9
Revathi Equipment India Ltd
2094.5
|98.40
|4.93
|642.37
|16.88
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd
120.9
|2.35
|1.98
|90.68
|30.01
Ishan International Ltd
1.95
|0.00
|0.00
|42.17
|65
Global Pet Industries Ltd
111.75
|0.75
|0.68
|109.37
|60.33
United Heat Transfer Ltd
104
|4.60
|4.63
|197.64
|56.8
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd
166.05
|-8.70
|-4.98
|166.88
|51.1
Presstonic Engineering Ltd
118
|-2.30
|-1.91
|90.95
|34.87
Megatherm Induction Ltd
368.25
|12.00
|3.37
|693.81
|32.39
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd
48.5
|-1.30
|-2.61
|21.56
|21.94
Azad Engineering Ltd
1885.45
|36.60
|1.98
|11145.46
|156.44
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd
225.25
|5.80
|2.64
|547.04
|50.56
Sona Machinery Ltd
124.75
|1.25
|1.01
|171.21
|16.21
Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd
51.1
|0.80
|1.59
|27.37
|25.79
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
795.5
|2.75
|0.35
|4944.56
|123.6
Techera Engineering India Ltd
204.75
|4.00
|1.99
|338.27
|68.75
Envirotech Systems Ltd
127.9
|-0.30
|-0.23
|240.32
|21.09
HVAX Technologies Ltd
943.7
|145.70
|18.26
|262.05
|25.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.