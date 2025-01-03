iifl-logo-icon 1
Engineering Sector Stocks List

Engineering Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup

381.75

7.652.04391.940

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd

1.25

-0.05-3.859.000

LMW Ltd

16838.35

-404.65-2.3517988.4190.59

HMT Ltd

67.22

3.174.952390.3574.75

Mamata Machinery Ltd

547.9

-19.30-3.401348.2653.87

Skipper Ltd

556.5

-2.50-0.456259.9458.71

Tega Industries Ltd

1538.5

0.350.0210236.4967.99

Thejo Engineering Ltd

2093.25

16.150.782270.1853.85

Uniparts India Ltd

418

5.801.411886.5914.1

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd

471.85

24.355.44503.5311.57

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd

21.5

0.000.0014.3822.63

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd

1503.45

12.750.861504.0852.6

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd

656.5

-0.55-0.08738.32122.02

Marshall Machines Ltd

22.5

0.441.9953.780

The Anup Engineering Ltd

3516.25

-26.55-0.757041.8159.42

Atam Valves Ltd

134.89

0.670.50154.6224.67

BEW Engineering Ltd

261.85

3.651.41342.3224.9

Revathi Equipment India Ltd

2094.5

98.404.93642.3716.88

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd

120.9

2.351.9890.6830.01

Ishan International Ltd

1.95

0.000.0042.1765

Global Pet Industries Ltd

111.75

0.750.68109.3760.33

United Heat Transfer Ltd

104

4.604.63197.6456.8

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd

166.05

-8.70-4.98166.8851.1

Presstonic Engineering Ltd

118

-2.30-1.9190.9534.87

Megatherm Induction Ltd

368.25

12.003.37693.8132.39

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd

48.5

-1.30-2.6121.5621.94

Azad Engineering Ltd

1885.45

36.601.9811145.46156.44

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd

225.25

5.802.64547.0450.56

Sona Machinery Ltd

124.75

1.251.01171.2116.21

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd

51.1

0.801.5927.3725.79

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

795.5

2.750.354944.56123.6

Techera Engineering India Ltd

204.75

4.001.99338.2768.75

Envirotech Systems Ltd

127.9

-0.30-0.23240.3221.09

HVAX Technologies Ltd

943.7

145.7018.26262.0525.16

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

