Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

381.75
(2.04%)
Nov 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open380
  • Day's High400
  • 52 Wk High430
  • Prev. Close374.1
  • Day's Low377
  • 52 Wk Low 113.35
  • Turnover (lac)18.8
  • P/E0
  • Face Value0.25
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)391.94
  • Div. Yield0
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

380

Prev. Close

374.1

Turnover(Lac.)

18.8

Day's High

400

Day's Low

377

52 Week's High

430

52 Week's Low

113.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

0.25

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

391.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.025

arrow

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Share Price

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,262

85.117,278.3128.750.46750.562,546.89

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,719.85

77.111,618.7630.950.11197.61182.43

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,729.65

145.910,203.221.070111.41115.54

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,655.15

58.356,964.1632.310.29187.87273.99

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

578.9

53.465,730.5433.940.021,109.7492.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹381.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹391.94 Cr. as of 01 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 7.91 as of 01 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹113.35 and ₹430 as of 01 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup?

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 104.42%, 6 Month at 89.03%, 3 Month at 50.59% and 1 Month at 25.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

