Summary

Megatherm Induction Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited on October 22, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company changed from Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Private Limited dated September 23, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed from Megatherm Induction Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of induction heating and melting products by means of electric induction like induction melting furnace and induction heating equipment. Besides induction melting & heating equipments the Company produces various up-stream & down-stream plant & machineries associated with steel melt shops such as, transformers, ladle refining furnaces, continuous casting machines, fume extraction systems etc. Apart from these, it manufacturers electric arc furnaces for alloys & special steel making industries, like services including turnkey solutions for steel plant, which involves design, engineering, supply, erection & commissioning of the steel melt shops using both insourced & outsourced plant & machineries and after sales service, involving maintenance contracts & spare parts b

Read More