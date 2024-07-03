SectorEngineering
Open₹374
Prev. Close₹368.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.44
Day's High₹374
Day's Low₹370
52 Week's High₹490
52 Week's Low₹195
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)697.11
P/E33.48
EPS11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.84
9.23
9.23
9.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
101.5
41.39
27.39
25.99
Net Worth
120.34
50.62
36.62
35.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Megatherm Induction Ltd
Summary
Megatherm Induction Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited on October 22, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company changed from Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Private Limited dated September 23, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed from Megatherm Induction Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of induction heating and melting products by means of electric induction like induction melting furnace and induction heating equipment. Besides induction melting & heating equipments the Company produces various up-stream & down-stream plant & machineries associated with steel melt shops such as, transformers, ladle refining furnaces, continuous casting machines, fume extraction systems etc. Apart from these, it manufacturers electric arc furnaces for alloys & special steel making industries, like services including turnkey solutions for steel plant, which involves design, engineering, supply, erection & commissioning of the steel melt shops using both insourced & outsourced plant & machineries and after sales service, involving maintenance contracts & spare parts b
Read More
The Megatherm Induction Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megatherm Induction Ltd is ₹697.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Megatherm Induction Ltd is 33.48 and 5.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megatherm Induction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megatherm Induction Ltd is ₹195 and ₹490 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Megatherm Induction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 77.13%, 6 Month at -20.54%, 3 Month at 5.76% and 1 Month at 1.13%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.