Megatherm Induction Ltd Share Price

370
(0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:02 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open374
  • Day's High374
  • 52 Wk High490
  • Prev. Close368.25
  • Day's Low370
  • 52 Wk Low 195
  • Turnover (lac)4.44
  • P/E33.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)697.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Megatherm Induction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

374

Prev. Close

368.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4.44

Day's High

374

Day's Low

370

52 Week's High

490

52 Week's Low

195

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

697.11

P/E

33.48

EPS

11

Divi. Yield

0

Megatherm Induction Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

Megatherm Induction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Megatherm Induction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.27%

Non-Institutions: 26.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Megatherm Induction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.84

9.23

9.23

9.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

101.5

41.39

27.39

25.99

Net Worth

120.34

50.62

36.62

35.12

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Megatherm Induction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Megatherm Induction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Megatherm Induction Ltd

Summary

Megatherm Induction Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited on October 22, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company changed from Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Private Limited dated September 23, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed from Megatherm Induction Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of induction heating and melting products by means of electric induction like induction melting furnace and induction heating equipment. Besides induction melting & heating equipments the Company produces various up-stream & down-stream plant & machineries associated with steel melt shops such as, transformers, ladle refining furnaces, continuous casting machines, fume extraction systems etc. Apart from these, it manufacturers electric arc furnaces for alloys & special steel making industries, like services including turnkey solutions for steel plant, which involves design, engineering, supply, erection & commissioning of the steel melt shops using both insourced & outsourced plant & machineries and after sales service, involving maintenance contracts & spare parts b
Company FAQs

What is the Megatherm Induction Ltd share price today?

The Megatherm Induction Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹370 today.

What is the Market Cap of Megatherm Induction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megatherm Induction Ltd is ₹697.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Megatherm Induction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Megatherm Induction Ltd is 33.48 and 5.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Megatherm Induction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megatherm Induction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megatherm Induction Ltd is ₹195 and ₹490 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Megatherm Induction Ltd?

Megatherm Induction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 77.13%, 6 Month at -20.54%, 3 Month at 5.76% and 1 Month at 1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Megatherm Induction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Megatherm Induction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.79 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 26.93 %

