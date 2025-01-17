iifl-logo-icon 1
Megatherm Induction Ltd Peer Comparison

331.9
(-1.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:28:00 PM

MEGATHERM INDUCTION LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,182.45

85.9917,458.3228.750.46750.562,546.89

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,651.6

72.6710,951.7430.950.12197.61182.43

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,693.25

142.049,933.0521.070111.41115.54

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,100.4

51.976,202.832.310.32187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

479.5

49.815,339.2333.940.021,109.7484.93

Megatherm: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

