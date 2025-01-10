Megatherm Induction Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.84
9.23
9.23
9.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
101.5
41.39
27.39
25.99
Net Worth
120.34
50.62
36.62
35.12
Minority Interest
Debt
36.16
42.82
40.39
43.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.13
3.53
3.36
3.44
Total Liabilities
160.63
96.97
80.37
81.84
Fixed Assets
64.11
58.63
42.02
43.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
7
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.97
0.46
0.81
0.33
Networking Capital
27.95
16.85
19.49
28.52
Inventories
81.7
71.09
68.51
53.37
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
31.98
23.22
25.08
24.62
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.76
18
18.97
15.48
Sundry Creditors
-42.58
-42.52
-37.49
-28.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-67.91
-52.94
-55.58
-35.99
Cash
60.61
21.03
18.05
9.88
Total Assets
160.64
96.97
80.37
81.82
