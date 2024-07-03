Megatherm Induction Ltd Summary

Megatherm Induction Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited on October 22, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. The name of Company changed from Megatherm Transmission & Distribution Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Private Limited dated September 23, 2015. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed from Megatherm Induction Private Limited to Megatherm Induction Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 20, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of induction heating and melting products by means of electric induction like induction melting furnace and induction heating equipment. Besides induction melting & heating equipments the Company produces various up-stream & down-stream plant & machineries associated with steel melt shops such as, transformers, ladle refining furnaces, continuous casting machines, fume extraction systems etc. Apart from these, it manufacturers electric arc furnaces for alloys & special steel making industries, like services including turnkey solutions for steel plant, which involves design, engineering, supply, erection & commissioning of the steel melt shops using both insourced & outsourced plant & machineries and after sales service, involving maintenance contracts & spare parts business.The Company started construction of Kharagpur Plant at West Bengal in the year 2016. Thereafter, it started induction furnace manufacturing operations in 2018. In 2021, it got into the manufacturing of industrial transformers in the power distribution sector. Apart from these, they have ventured into the business of installation and setting up of steel melt shops. The Company provides a complete solution to the customers for their steel making needs and include equipments like transformers, induction melting furnaces, static frequency converters, water cooling plant, fume extraction system, ladle refining furnaces, continuous casting machines, in line induction billet heaters etc.The Company propose Public Offer Equity shares of 49,92,000 through Fresh Issue.