Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

Megatherm Induction Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 04, 2025.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

MEGATHERM INDUCTION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . outcome of board meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Megatherm Induction Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 19, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Megatherm Induction Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024