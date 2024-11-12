|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Jan 2025
|4 Jan 2025
|Megatherm Induction Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 04, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MEGATHERM INDUCTION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . outcome of board meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Megatherm Induction Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Megatherm Induction Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Megatherm Induction Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 15, 2024.
