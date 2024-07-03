Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹118
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.8
Day's High₹117.9
Day's Low₹115.65
52 Week's High₹210
52 Week's Low₹80.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.14
P/E34.2
EPS3.45
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.71
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.11
2.67
0.14
0
Net Worth
24.82
4.91
2.38
2.24
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Herga Poornachandra Kedilaya
Joint Managing Director
Yermal Giridhar Rao
Non Executive Director
Kodipadi Yerkadithaya Supriya Murthy
Non Executive Director
Vidyalakshmi Rao
Independent Director
Jyotsna Rajsekar Belliapa
Independent Director
Nagendra Dattathreya Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudha Gajanana Hegde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Presstonic Engineering Ltd
Summary
Presstonic Engineering Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name off Presston Engineering Corporation pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated June 03, 1996. M/s. Presston Engineering Corporation thereafter converted into a Private Company in the name of Presstonic Engineering Private Limited on March 23, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company was converted into Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Presstonic Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies - Bangalore.The Company started their operations in year 2011 by venturing into Metro Rail Segment with the manufacturing plant set up in Pillappa Industrial Layout. The products under Metro Rail Rolling Stock Interior Products include Saloon Bucket/Plain Type Seat, Custom Colored Engineered Handles, Grab Pole System, Hand Rail System, Emergency Evacuation Ramp, Honeycomb Partition Panels etc. Non-Interior Products range covers Aluminum Cable Management Systems, Cab Handrail, Under Carriage Frame Module, Air Handling Unit, Battery Box, Equipment Mounting Frames, Gangway Frame, Driver Foot Rest Assembly, Enclosure Box, Driver Simulator Cabin etc. Metro Rail Signaling Products include IP Rated Enclosures, Beacon Mounting Brackets, Ballast less Support Bracket, DCS Mast, Ladder Assembly with DCS Mast Platform etc. Infrastructure Products cover Steel Structure and Aluminum Murals
Read More
The Presstonic Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Presstonic Engineering Ltd is ₹89.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Presstonic Engineering Ltd is 34.2 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Presstonic Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Presstonic Engineering Ltd is ₹80.35 and ₹210 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Presstonic Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.62%, 6 Month at 6.74%, 3 Month at -1.46% and 1 Month at 19.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.