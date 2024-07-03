Summary

Presstonic Engineering Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name off Presston Engineering Corporation pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated June 03, 1996. M/s. Presston Engineering Corporation thereafter converted into a Private Company in the name of Presstonic Engineering Private Limited on March 23, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company was converted into Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Presstonic Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies - Bangalore.The Company started their operations in year 2011 by venturing into Metro Rail Segment with the manufacturing plant set up in Pillappa Industrial Layout. The products under Metro Rail Rolling Stock Interior Products include Saloon Bucket/Plain Type Seat, Custom Colored Engineered Handles, Grab Pole System, Hand Rail System, Emergency Evacuation Ramp, Honeycomb Partition Panels etc. Non-Interior Products range covers Aluminum Cable Management Systems, Cab Handrail, Under Carriage Frame Module, Air Handling Unit, Battery Box, Equipment Mounting Frames, Gangway Frame, Driver Foot Rest Assembly, Enclosure Box, Driver Simulator Cabin etc. Metro Rail Signaling Products include IP Rated Enclosures, Beacon Mounting Brackets, Ballast less Support Bracket, DCS Mast, Ladder Assembly with DCS Mast Platform etc. Infrastructure Products cover Steel Structure and Aluminum Murals

