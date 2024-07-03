iifl-logo-icon 1
Presstonic Engineering Ltd Share Price

115.65
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:50 PM

  Open0
  Day's High117.9
  52 Wk High210
  Prev. Close118
  Day's Low115.65
  52 Wk Low 80.35
  Turnover (lac)14.8
  P/E34.2
  Face Value10
  Book Value0
  EPS3.45
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89.14
  Div. Yield0
Presstonic Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

0

Prev. Close

118

Turnover(Lac.)

14.8

Day's High

117.9

Day's Low

115.65

52 Week's High

210

52 Week's Low

80.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89.14

P/E

34.2

EPS

3.45

Divi. Yield

0

Presstonic Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

Presstonic Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Presstonic Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.00%

Non-Promoter- 41.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Presstonic Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.71

2.24

2.24

2.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.11

2.67

0.14

0

Net Worth

24.82

4.91

2.38

2.24

Minority Interest

Presstonic Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Presstonic Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Herga Poornachandra Kedilaya

Joint Managing Director

Yermal Giridhar Rao

Non Executive Director

Kodipadi Yerkadithaya Supriya Murthy

Non Executive Director

Vidyalakshmi Rao

Independent Director

Jyotsna Rajsekar Belliapa

Independent Director

Nagendra Dattathreya Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudha Gajanana Hegde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Presstonic Engineering Ltd

Summary

Presstonic Engineering Ltd was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name off Presston Engineering Corporation pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated June 03, 1996. M/s. Presston Engineering Corporation thereafter converted into a Private Company in the name of Presstonic Engineering Private Limited on March 23, 2021 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company was converted into Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Presstonic Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies - Bangalore.The Company started their operations in year 2011 by venturing into Metro Rail Segment with the manufacturing plant set up in Pillappa Industrial Layout. The products under Metro Rail Rolling Stock Interior Products include Saloon Bucket/Plain Type Seat, Custom Colored Engineered Handles, Grab Pole System, Hand Rail System, Emergency Evacuation Ramp, Honeycomb Partition Panels etc. Non-Interior Products range covers Aluminum Cable Management Systems, Cab Handrail, Under Carriage Frame Module, Air Handling Unit, Battery Box, Equipment Mounting Frames, Gangway Frame, Driver Foot Rest Assembly, Enclosure Box, Driver Simulator Cabin etc. Metro Rail Signaling Products include IP Rated Enclosures, Beacon Mounting Brackets, Ballast less Support Bracket, DCS Mast, Ladder Assembly with DCS Mast Platform etc. Infrastructure Products cover Steel Structure and Aluminum Murals
Company FAQs

What is the Presstonic Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Presstonic Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹115.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Presstonic Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Presstonic Engineering Ltd is ₹89.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Presstonic Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Presstonic Engineering Ltd is 34.2 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Presstonic Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Presstonic Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Presstonic Engineering Ltd is ₹80.35 and ₹210 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Presstonic Engineering Ltd?

Presstonic Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.62%, 6 Month at 6.74%, 3 Month at -1.46% and 1 Month at 19.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Presstonic Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Presstonic Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.00 %

