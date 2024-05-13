To

The Members of Presstonic Engineering Limited

(Formerly known as Presstonic Engineering Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Presstonic Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of

Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the examination of books of account and explanation provided to us, we are of the opinion that there are no materially significant key audit matters that requires disclosure in this report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including Annexure(s) to Board’s Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the

Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable Assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report On Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flows Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

i. The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigations in note no 51 of financial statements, which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from

RD any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of the audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retentions is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

for GRSM & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number: 000863S Sd/-

--------------------

Rajgopal A

Partner

Membership Number: 205296

UDIN: 24205296BKACQ12739 Date: 13.05.2024 Place: Bengaluru

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditor’s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the members of Presstonic Engineering Limited of even date)

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that: (i)

(a)

A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property Plant and Equipment except that a part of the records are not updated.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not have any immoveable properties and hence reporting under clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, reporting under clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii)

(a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of identified current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the amount of receivables as per the Quarterly/Monthly Statements submitted by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. The details of such differences in the amount of receivables are as below.

(Rs in lakhs)

Quarter ending As per Statements Submitted to Banks As per Books of Accounts June-2023 1,575.34 1,569.88 September-2023 1,658.11 1,652.76 December-2023 1,461.68 1,391.89 March-2023 1,815.51 1,812.57

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iii) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, investments or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iv) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits from the public in terms of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Companys business activities are not covered by the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and therefore, reporting under clause (vi) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii)

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans borrowed by the company were applied for the purposes of which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments) for the purpose for which they were raised, except the following cases:

Nature of fund raised Purpose for which funds were raised Total Amoun t raised Total Amount Utilised Amount utilized for other purpose Unutilized balance as at 31st March 2024 Details of default (Reason/Dela y) Subsequent ly rectified (yes/no) and details Equity Shares- issued throug h initial public offer Funding Capital Expenditure towards Purchase of additional plant and machinery 232.12 25.79 - 206.33 The Company estimated to utilise the issue proceeds in the FY 23- 24. However, the company has revised the time schedule to utilise these funds by the Half year September 30th of FY 2024-25 - Prepayment in full of certain borrowings availed by our Company 500 - - 500 - - Working Capital Requirements 923.38 830.45 - 92.93 - - General Corporate Expenses 350.00 350.00 266.43 (spent towards IPO expense s) - Part of Consultants Fee for the IPO was met out of the allocation for General corporate Expenses. - Issue Related Expenses 325.00 325.00 - - - - Total 2,330. 50 1,531.2 4 266.43 799.26 - -

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of the entity.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued till date to the Company during the year under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; the Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year; the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and the Company does not have any CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash loss in current financial year as well in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and no consideration, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, since the Company is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act and hence reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The company is not required to prepare a consolidated financial statement. Therefore, reporting under clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 the Order is not applicable to the Company. for GRSM & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number: 000863S Sd/-

Rajgopal A

Partner

Membership Number: 205296

UDIN: 24205296BKACQ12739

Date: 13.05.2024

Place: Bengaluru

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditor’s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Presstonic Engineering Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that. in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

for GRSM & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number: 000863S

Sd/-

Rajgopal A

Partner

Membership Number: 205296

UDIN: 24205296BKACQ12739

Date: 13.05.2024

Place: Bengaluru