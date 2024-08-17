PRESSTONIC ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Annual General Meeting to be held on 16-Aug-2024 Presstonic Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024) Presstonic Engineering Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 16, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)