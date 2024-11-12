|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|PRESSTONIC ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Presstonic Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Presstonic Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Result as on 30.09.2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Presstonic Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 16, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|5 May 2024
|PRESSTONIC ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. Presstonic Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Presstonic Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024)
