iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Share Price

16,496.7
(-2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16,838.35
  • Day's High16,870.8
  • 52 Wk High19,199.95
  • Prev. Close16,838.35
  • Day's Low16,469
  • 52 Wk Low 12,984.2
  • Turnover (lac)511.56
  • P/E88.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,530.69
  • EPS190.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,623.42
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

16,838.35

Prev. Close

16,838.35

Turnover(Lac.)

511.56

Day's High

16,870.8

Day's Low

16,469

52 Week's High

19,199.95

52 Week's Low

12,984.2

Book Value

2,530.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,623.42

P/E

88.61

EPS

190.05

Divi. Yield

0.45

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 75

Record Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

LMW Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

LMW Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.12%

Non-Promoter- 16.13%

Institutions: 16.12%

Non-Institutions: 52.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.68

10.68

10.68

10.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,651.61

2,289.31

1,974.54

1,769.58

Net Worth

2,662.29

2,299.99

1,985.22

1,780.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,071.59

1,689.65

1,570.09

2,558.9

yoy growth (%)

81.78

7.61

-38.64

5.2

Raw materials

-1,963.43

-1,036.43

-938.03

-1,573.29

As % of sales

63.92

61.34

59.74

61.48

Employee costs

-303.33

-229.83

-230.63

-259.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

254.11

96.31

66.5

303.14

Depreciation

-55.81

-51.55

-50.25

-70.79

Tax paid

-57.27

-26.73

-19.4

-87.69

Working capital

-326.63

78.53

-346.29

29.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

81.78

7.61

-38.64

5.2

Op profit growth

233.1

191.97

-91.15

4.18

EBIT growth

163.71

44.03

-77.97

11.94

Net profit growth

278.58

5.47

-78.71

10.92

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,695.86

4,719.15

3,170.95

1,727.38

1,574.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,695.86

4,719.15

3,170.95

1,727.38

1,574.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

143.52

147.82

68.34

78.73

94

View Annually Results

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

S Pathy

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu

Independent Director

Aditya Himatsingka

Independent Director

Mukund Govind Rajan.

Independent Director

Chitra Venkataraman

Independent Director

Arun Alagappan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C R Shiv Kumaran

Independent Director

Aroon Raman

Non Executive Director

Jaidev Jayavarthanavelu

Whole Time Director

M. Sankar

Independent Director

A Venkataramani

Independent Director

Pushya Sitaraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

Summary

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) was incorporated on 14th September 1962, to provide the Indian Textile Mills with the latest Spinning Technology. The Company is a global player and one among the 3 manufacturers of the entire range of textile machinery. Presently, it is engaged into manufacturing and selling of textile spinning machinery, CNC Machine Tools, Heavy Castings and parts and components for Aerospace industry. The Company is helping to create the building block of textile super power, it manufactures equipment to support all textile processes from bale plucking, mixing, cleaning, carding and spinning and also LMW has diversified into manufacturing of CNC machine tools. The operations of the company are classified as Textile Machinery Division for spinning preparatory and yarn making machine, Machine Tool Division for CNC lathes and machining centres and Foundry Division for ductile iron and grey iron casting, all the divisions are ISO: 9000 certified. Government of India (GOI) approved the Companys collaboration agreement with Rieter Machine Works, Ltd. (RMWL) Switzerland in the year 1980 for the manufacture of improved and sophisticated ring frame Rieter Model G5/1 and also finalised the technical collaboration agreements with the same the company for the manufacture of open end spinning machines with Investa Czechoslovakia for the supply of spinning units. In January of the year 1982, the Company was granted a letter of intent for establishment of a pilot mill
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the LMW Ltd share price today?

The LMW Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16496.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of LMW Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LMW Ltd is ₹17623.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LMW Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LMW Ltd is 88.61 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LMW Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LMW Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LMW Ltd is ₹12984.2 and ₹19199.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LMW Ltd?

LMW Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.20%, 3 Years at 23.79%, 1 Year at 22.97%, 6 Month at 2.41%, 3 Month at -5.22% and 1 Month at 1.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LMW Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LMW Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.13 %
Institutions - 16.12 %
Public - 52.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.