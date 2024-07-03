Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹16,838.35
Prev. Close₹16,838.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹511.56
Day's High₹16,870.8
Day's Low₹16,469
52 Week's High₹19,199.95
52 Week's Low₹12,984.2
Book Value₹2,530.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,623.42
P/E88.61
EPS190.05
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,651.61
2,289.31
1,974.54
1,769.58
Net Worth
2,662.29
2,299.99
1,985.22
1,780.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,071.59
1,689.65
1,570.09
2,558.9
yoy growth (%)
81.78
7.61
-38.64
5.2
Raw materials
-1,963.43
-1,036.43
-938.03
-1,573.29
As % of sales
63.92
61.34
59.74
61.48
Employee costs
-303.33
-229.83
-230.63
-259.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
254.11
96.31
66.5
303.14
Depreciation
-55.81
-51.55
-50.25
-70.79
Tax paid
-57.27
-26.73
-19.4
-87.69
Working capital
-326.63
78.53
-346.29
29.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
81.78
7.61
-38.64
5.2
Op profit growth
233.1
191.97
-91.15
4.18
EBIT growth
163.71
44.03
-77.97
11.94
Net profit growth
278.58
5.47
-78.71
10.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,695.86
4,719.15
3,170.95
1,727.38
1,574.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,695.86
4,719.15
3,170.95
1,727.38
1,574.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
143.52
147.82
68.34
78.73
94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
S Pathy
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
Independent Director
Aditya Himatsingka
Independent Director
Mukund Govind Rajan.
Independent Director
Chitra Venkataraman
Independent Director
Arun Alagappan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C R Shiv Kumaran
Independent Director
Aroon Raman
Non Executive Director
Jaidev Jayavarthanavelu
Whole Time Director
M. Sankar
Independent Director
A Venkataramani
Independent Director
Pushya Sitaraman
Reports by Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd
Summary
Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) was incorporated on 14th September 1962, to provide the Indian Textile Mills with the latest Spinning Technology. The Company is a global player and one among the 3 manufacturers of the entire range of textile machinery. Presently, it is engaged into manufacturing and selling of textile spinning machinery, CNC Machine Tools, Heavy Castings and parts and components for Aerospace industry. The Company is helping to create the building block of textile super power, it manufactures equipment to support all textile processes from bale plucking, mixing, cleaning, carding and spinning and also LMW has diversified into manufacturing of CNC machine tools. The operations of the company are classified as Textile Machinery Division for spinning preparatory and yarn making machine, Machine Tool Division for CNC lathes and machining centres and Foundry Division for ductile iron and grey iron casting, all the divisions are ISO: 9000 certified. Government of India (GOI) approved the Companys collaboration agreement with Rieter Machine Works, Ltd. (RMWL) Switzerland in the year 1980 for the manufacture of improved and sophisticated ring frame Rieter Model G5/1 and also finalised the technical collaboration agreements with the same the company for the manufacture of open end spinning machines with Investa Czechoslovakia for the supply of spinning units. In January of the year 1982, the Company was granted a letter of intent for establishment of a pilot mill
The LMW Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16496.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LMW Ltd is ₹17623.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LMW Ltd is 88.61 and 6.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LMW Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LMW Ltd is ₹12984.2 and ₹19199.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
LMW Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.20%, 3 Years at 23.79%, 1 Year at 22.97%, 6 Month at 2.41%, 3 Month at -5.22% and 1 Month at 1.07%.
