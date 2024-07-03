Summary

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) was incorporated on 14th September 1962, to provide the Indian Textile Mills with the latest Spinning Technology. The Company is a global player and one among the 3 manufacturers of the entire range of textile machinery. Presently, it is engaged into manufacturing and selling of textile spinning machinery, CNC Machine Tools, Heavy Castings and parts and components for Aerospace industry. The Company is helping to create the building block of textile super power, it manufactures equipment to support all textile processes from bale plucking, mixing, cleaning, carding and spinning and also LMW has diversified into manufacturing of CNC machine tools. The operations of the company are classified as Textile Machinery Division for spinning preparatory and yarn making machine, Machine Tool Division for CNC lathes and machining centres and Foundry Division for ductile iron and grey iron casting, all the divisions are ISO: 9000 certified. Government of India (GOI) approved the Companys collaboration agreement with Rieter Machine Works, Ltd. (RMWL) Switzerland in the year 1980 for the manufacture of improved and sophisticated ring frame Rieter Model G5/1 and also finalised the technical collaboration agreements with the same the company for the manufacture of open end spinning machines with Investa Czechoslovakia for the supply of spinning units. In January of the year 1982, the Company was granted a letter of intent for establishment of a pilot mill

