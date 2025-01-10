Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,651.61
2,289.31
1,974.54
1,769.58
Net Worth
2,662.29
2,299.99
1,985.22
1,780.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
58.46
60.6
38.5
24.19
Total Liabilities
2,720.75
2,360.59
2,023.72
1,804.45
Fixed Assets
939.56
885.62
686.59
669.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
705.75
581.11
521.09
350.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.98
12.17
15.27
0
Networking Capital
166.75
190.05
339.42
21.73
Inventories
558.24
644.02
497.46
324.28
Inventory Days
59.11
70.05
Sundry Debtors
180.86
307.6
322.51
184.94
Debtor Days
38.32
39.95
Other Current Assets
702.04
954.34
1,132.81
450.3
Sundry Creditors
-560.42
-728.21
-568.62
-433.58
Creditor Days
67.56
93.66
Other Current Liabilities
-713.97
-987.7
-1,044.74
-504.21
Cash
897.71
691.64
461.37
762.63
Total Assets
2,720.75
2,360.59
2,023.74
1,804.44
