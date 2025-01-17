Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
83.57
9.7
-40.42
5.75
Op profit growth
250.63
531.93
-95.95
6.38
EBIT growth
173.25
87.48
-83.75
14.78
Net profit growth
305.96
60.57
-87.06
15.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.78
4.07
0.7
10.42
EBIT margin
8.05
5.41
3.16
11.62
Net profit margin
5.7
2.58
1.76
8.12
RoCE
13.27
5.31
2.89
18.56
RoNW
2.4
0.64
0.4
3.24
RoA
2.35
0.63
0.4
3.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
169.47
41.75
26
195.92
Dividend per share
40
10
10
40
Cash EPS
113.56
-10.32
-25.72
126.68
Book value per share
1,862.94
1,666.47
1,554.19
1,594.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
56.82
162.61
88.47
35.08
P/CEPS
84.79
-657.54
-89.41
54.25
P/B
5.16
4.07
1.48
4.31
EV/EBIDTA
31.05
43.37
17.3
16.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
20.41
Tax payout
-22.41
-28.6
-39.38
-28.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.8
30.17
41.04
30.16
Inventory days
49.5
66.92
73.57
49.04
Creditor days
-61.28
-84.19
-89.21
-59.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2,992.68
-1,154.68
-82.41
-399.18
Net debt / equity
-0.24
-0.43
-0.38
-0.58
Net debt / op. profit
-2
-11.1
-57.27
-3.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.3
-60.85
-59.71
-61.47
Employee costs
-9.91
-13.8
-15.22
-10.27
Other costs
-18.99
-21.26
-24.34
-17.83
No Record Found
