Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
768.99
672.96
970.65
1,213.97
1,320.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
768.99
672.96
970.65
1,213.97
1,320.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.69
29.42
40.2
31.8
35.07
Total Income
798.68
702.38
1,010.85
1,245.77
1,355.49
Total Expenditure
736.74
659.72
897.15
1,097.16
1,184.46
PBIDT
61.94
42.66
113.7
148.61
171.03
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.01
PBDT
61.94
42.66
113.7
148.61
171.02
Depreciation
28.14
26.41
26.57
23.34
23.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.34
5.23
21.15
26.5
32.27
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
24.46
11.02
65.98
98.77
115.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.46
11.02
65.98
98.77
115.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.46
11.02
65.98
98.77
115.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.9
10.31
61.76
92.46
107.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.05
6.33
11.71
12.24
12.95
PBDTM(%)
8.05
6.33
11.71
12.24
12.95
PATM(%)
3.18
1.63
6.79
8.13
8.71
