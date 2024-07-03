iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Quarterly Results

16,292.15
(-0.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

768.99

672.96

970.65

1,213.97

1,320.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

768.99

672.96

970.65

1,213.97

1,320.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.69

29.42

40.2

31.8

35.07

Total Income

798.68

702.38

1,010.85

1,245.77

1,355.49

Total Expenditure

736.74

659.72

897.15

1,097.16

1,184.46

PBIDT

61.94

42.66

113.7

148.61

171.03

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.01

PBDT

61.94

42.66

113.7

148.61

171.02

Depreciation

28.14

26.41

26.57

23.34

23.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.34

5.23

21.15

26.5

32.27

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

24.46

11.02

65.98

98.77

115.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

24.46

11.02

65.98

98.77

115.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

24.46

11.02

65.98

98.77

115.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.9

10.31

61.76

92.46

107.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.68

10.68

10.68

10.68

10.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.05

6.33

11.71

12.24

12.95

PBDTM(%)

8.05

6.33

11.71

12.24

12.95

PATM(%)

3.18

1.63

6.79

8.13

8.71

