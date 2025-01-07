iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16,283.3
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,071.59

1,689.65

1,570.09

2,558.9

yoy growth (%)

81.78

7.61

-38.64

5.2

Raw materials

-1,963.43

-1,036.43

-938.03

-1,573.29

As % of sales

63.92

61.34

59.74

61.48

Employee costs

-303.33

-229.83

-230.63

-259.8

As % of sales

9.87

13.6

14.68

10.15

Other costs

-575.81

-354.62

-377.88

-459.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.74

20.98

24.06

17.95

Operating profit

229

68.74

23.54

266.22

OPM

7.45

4.06

1.49

10.4

Depreciation

-55.81

-51.55

-50.25

-70.79

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.08

-0.41

-0.66

Other income

81.01

79.2

93.63

108.38

Profit before tax

254.11

96.31

66.5

303.14

Taxes

-57.27

-26.73

-19.4

-87.69

Tax rate

-22.53

-27.75

-29.18

-28.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

196.84

69.57

47.09

215.44

Exceptional items

-17.16

-22.11

-2.09

-4.02

Net profit

179.67

47.46

44.99

211.42

yoy growth (%)

278.58

5.47

-78.71

10.92

NPM

5.84

2.8

2.86

8.26

