Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,071.59
1,689.65
1,570.09
2,558.9
yoy growth (%)
81.78
7.61
-38.64
5.2
Raw materials
-1,963.43
-1,036.43
-938.03
-1,573.29
As % of sales
63.92
61.34
59.74
61.48
Employee costs
-303.33
-229.83
-230.63
-259.8
As % of sales
9.87
13.6
14.68
10.15
Other costs
-575.81
-354.62
-377.88
-459.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.74
20.98
24.06
17.95
Operating profit
229
68.74
23.54
266.22
OPM
7.45
4.06
1.49
10.4
Depreciation
-55.81
-51.55
-50.25
-70.79
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.08
-0.41
-0.66
Other income
81.01
79.2
93.63
108.38
Profit before tax
254.11
96.31
66.5
303.14
Taxes
-57.27
-26.73
-19.4
-87.69
Tax rate
-22.53
-27.75
-29.18
-28.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
196.84
69.57
47.09
215.44
Exceptional items
-17.16
-22.11
-2.09
-4.02
Net profit
179.67
47.46
44.99
211.42
yoy growth (%)
278.58
5.47
-78.71
10.92
NPM
5.84
2.8
2.86
8.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.