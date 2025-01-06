iifl-logo-icon 1
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16,355.2
(-2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

Lak. Mach. Works FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

254.11

96.31

66.5

303.14

Depreciation

-55.81

-51.55

-50.25

-70.79

Tax paid

-57.27

-26.73

-19.4

-87.69

Working capital

-326.63

78.53

-346.29

29.57

Other operating items

Operating

-185.6

96.54

-349.45

174.22

Capital expenditure

65.71

7.92

227.01

120.7

Free cash flow

-119.89

104.47

-122.44

294.92

Equity raised

3,564.44

3,367.74

3,311.04

3,070.55

Investing

170.19

149.8

53.12

21.74

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

43.82

Net in cash

3,614.74

3,622.02

3,241.71

3,431.04

