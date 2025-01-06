Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
254.11
96.31
66.5
303.14
Depreciation
-55.81
-51.55
-50.25
-70.79
Tax paid
-57.27
-26.73
-19.4
-87.69
Working capital
-326.63
78.53
-346.29
29.57
Other operating items
Operating
-185.6
96.54
-349.45
174.22
Capital expenditure
65.71
7.92
227.01
120.7
Free cash flow
-119.89
104.47
-122.44
294.92
Equity raised
3,564.44
3,367.74
3,311.04
3,070.55
Investing
170.19
149.8
53.12
21.74
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
43.82
Net in cash
3,614.74
3,622.02
3,241.71
3,431.04
