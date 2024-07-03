Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,725.21
3,416.11
2,172.46
1,043.68
1,188.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,725.21
3,416.11
2,172.46
1,043.68
1,188.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
103.32
99.95
53.43
55.09
67.91
Total Income
3,828.53
3,516.06
2,225.88
1,098.77
1,256.37
Total Expenditure
3,362.52
3,085.24
2,033.33
1,027.18
1,172.63
PBIDT
466.01
430.83
192.56
71.6
83.73
Interest
1.21
0
0.09
0.03
0.52
PBDT
464.8
430.83
192.47
71.57
83.21
Depreciation
69.77
56
44.25
41.82
41.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
87.35
84.9
49.9
11.2
15.7
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
307.68
289.92
98.32
18.55
25.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
307.68
289.92
98.32
18.55
25.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-11.39
-6.13
-1.27
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
307.68
289.92
109.71
24.68
27.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
288.01
271.39
92.04
17.36
24.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
10.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.5
12.61
8.86
6.86
7.04
PBDTM(%)
12.47
12.61
8.85
6.85
7
PATM(%)
8.25
8.48
4.52
1.77
2.17
