Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16,226.5
(-0.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,725.21

3,416.11

2,172.46

1,043.68

1,188.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,725.21

3,416.11

2,172.46

1,043.68

1,188.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

103.32

99.95

53.43

55.09

67.91

Total Income

3,828.53

3,516.06

2,225.88

1,098.77

1,256.37

Total Expenditure

3,362.52

3,085.24

2,033.33

1,027.18

1,172.63

PBIDT

466.01

430.83

192.56

71.6

83.73

Interest

1.21

0

0.09

0.03

0.52

PBDT

464.8

430.83

192.47

71.57

83.21

Depreciation

69.77

56

44.25

41.82

41.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

87.35

84.9

49.9

11.2

15.7

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

307.68

289.92

98.32

18.55

25.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

307.68

289.92

98.32

18.55

25.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-11.39

-6.13

-1.27

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

307.68

289.92

109.71

24.68

27.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

288.01

271.39

92.04

17.36

24.24

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.68

10.68

10.68

10.68

10.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.5

12.61

8.86

6.86

7.04

PBDTM(%)

12.47

12.61

8.85

6.85

7

PATM(%)

8.25

8.48

4.52

1.77

2.17

