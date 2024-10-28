|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In terms of Regulations 30 &33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2024 and other subjects as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today the 28th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the attached copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) including segment-wise results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today the 31st July 2024. The same is attached. Intimation of change in Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ending 31st March 2024 A meeting of the Board of Directors is convened to be held on 27th May 2024, inter-alia to consider and recommend the dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved payment of Final dividend. Details on the same is enclosed herewith. The Board of Directors have approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company. Details of the same is enclosed. The Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditor & Cost Auditor. The details of the same is enclosed herewith. Subject to approval of the Shareholders, The Board of Directors have approved the change of name of the Company. Details of the same is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|26 Dec 2023
|LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December 2023. LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LIMITED has informed BSE about Closure of Trading Window. In terms of SEBI (LODR), Please find the attached unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended 31st December 2023 as approved at the Board Meeting held today 12th February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
