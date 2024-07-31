|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|27 May 2024
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved payment of Final dividend. Details on the same is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31st July 2024 are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Submission of the voting results of the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 31st July 2024 along with the Combined Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.