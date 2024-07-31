The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved payment of Final dividend. Details on the same is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31st July 2024 are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Submission of the voting results of the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 31st July 2024 along with the Combined Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)