|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|75
|750
|Final
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved payment of Final dividend. Details on the same is enclosed herewith. Recommended dividend of Rs. 75 per equity share having face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
