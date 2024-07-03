iifl-logo-icon 1
Thejo Engineering Ltd Share Price

1,996.2
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

View All Historical Data
Thejo Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

2,122

Prev. Close

2,093.25

Turnover(Lac.)

74.53

Day's High

2,130.6

Day's Low

1,975

52 Week's High

3,707.9

52 Week's Low

1,779.95

Book Value

221.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,164.93

P/E

54.27

EPS

38.57

Divi. Yield

0.14

Thejo Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

Thejo Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Thejo Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.63%

Non-Promoter- 2.64%

Institutions: 2.64%

Non-Institutions: 43.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thejo Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.76

10.7

10.66

3.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.16

169.41

143.25

122.84

Net Worth

216.92

180.11

153.91

126.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

277.53

213.72

201.69

174.25

yoy growth (%)

29.85

5.96

15.74

16.24

Raw materials

-62.43

-43.12

-40.98

-40.36

As % of sales

22.49

20.18

20.32

23.16

Employee costs

-89.57

-76.74

-74.45

-61.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.07

28.71

18.75

12.63

Depreciation

-6.8

-6.07

-4.56

-3.75

Tax paid

-9.82

-7.25

-5.01

-3.92

Working capital

19.61

3.64

14.82

-5.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.85

5.96

15.74

16.24

Op profit growth

34.42

35.04

26.57

22.3

EBIT growth

32.64

41.08

22.96

30.05

Net profit growth

36.29

56.14

57.82

55.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

559.4

474.46

424.46

327.07

303.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

559.4

474.46

424.46

327.07

303.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.22

3.13

1.24

2.7

0.59

View Annually Results

Thejo Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thejo Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & Non executive

Thomas John

Executive Director & MD

V A George

E D & Wholetime Director

Manoj Joseph

E D & Wholetime Director

Rajesh John

E D & Wholetime Director

Manesh Joseph

Independent Non Exe. Director

V K Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Satyaseelan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sujatha Jayarajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sridhar Ganesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Vikamsey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Srinivas Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thejo Engineering Ltd

Summary

Thejo Engibeering Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 26 March, 1986 under the name Thejo Engineering Services Private Ltd. Subsequently, the business of M/s Thejo Engineering Services, a partnership firm was assigned to Thejo Engineering Services Private Limited on 1st December, 1986. After this, the Company name got changed to Thejo Engineering Private Limited on 17 June, 2008. Then, the Company status was changed to a Public Limited Entity on 1st August, 2008. Further, It changed name from Thejo Engineering Private Limited to Thejo Engineering Limited.The Company is a premium engineering solution provider to mining, mineral processing and bulk material handling industries through manufacturing products and offering onsite maintenance through technical services. Industries served are mining, mineral processing, steel making, aggregates and sand, power, chemical and fertiliser, cement, ports, and others. The Company products business centres around design, development, manufacture and supply of rubber and polyurethane-based engineered products for belt cleaning, spillage control, flow enhancement, impact and abrasion protection, and screening applications. Thejo Engineering is one of the few companies in the sub-continent offering manufacturing, marketing, and servicing activities under one roof. It has global presence with subsidiaries in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Chile. The Company caters to India, Australasia, Middle East, South America, Nor
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Thejo Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Thejo Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1996.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thejo Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thejo Engineering Ltd is ₹2164.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thejo Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thejo Engineering Ltd is 54.27 and 9.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thejo Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thejo Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thejo Engineering Ltd is ₹1779.95 and ₹3707.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thejo Engineering Ltd?

Thejo Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.88%, 3 Years at 22.73%, 1 Year at 11.02%, 6 Month at -40.72%, 3 Month at -18.40% and 1 Month at -4.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thejo Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thejo Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.63 %
Institutions - 2.65 %
Public - 43.72 %

