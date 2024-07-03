Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹2,122
Prev. Close₹2,093.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹74.53
Day's High₹2,130.6
Day's Low₹1,975
52 Week's High₹3,707.9
52 Week's Low₹1,779.95
Book Value₹221.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,164.93
P/E54.27
EPS38.57
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.76
10.7
10.66
3.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.16
169.41
143.25
122.84
Net Worth
216.92
180.11
153.91
126.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
277.53
213.72
201.69
174.25
yoy growth (%)
29.85
5.96
15.74
16.24
Raw materials
-62.43
-43.12
-40.98
-40.36
As % of sales
22.49
20.18
20.32
23.16
Employee costs
-89.57
-76.74
-74.45
-61.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.07
28.71
18.75
12.63
Depreciation
-6.8
-6.07
-4.56
-3.75
Tax paid
-9.82
-7.25
-5.01
-3.92
Working capital
19.61
3.64
14.82
-5.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.85
5.96
15.74
16.24
Op profit growth
34.42
35.04
26.57
22.3
EBIT growth
32.64
41.08
22.96
30.05
Net profit growth
36.29
56.14
57.82
55.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
559.4
474.46
424.46
327.07
303.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
559.4
474.46
424.46
327.07
303.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.22
3.13
1.24
2.7
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & Non executive
Thomas John
Executive Director & MD
V A George
E D & Wholetime Director
Manoj Joseph
E D & Wholetime Director
Rajesh John
E D & Wholetime Director
Manesh Joseph
Independent Non Exe. Director
V K Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Satyaseelan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sujatha Jayarajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sridhar Ganesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Vikamsey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srinivas Acharya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thejo Engineering Ltd
Summary
Thejo Engibeering Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 26 March, 1986 under the name Thejo Engineering Services Private Ltd. Subsequently, the business of M/s Thejo Engineering Services, a partnership firm was assigned to Thejo Engineering Services Private Limited on 1st December, 1986. After this, the Company name got changed to Thejo Engineering Private Limited on 17 June, 2008. Then, the Company status was changed to a Public Limited Entity on 1st August, 2008. Further, It changed name from Thejo Engineering Private Limited to Thejo Engineering Limited.The Company is a premium engineering solution provider to mining, mineral processing and bulk material handling industries through manufacturing products and offering onsite maintenance through technical services. Industries served are mining, mineral processing, steel making, aggregates and sand, power, chemical and fertiliser, cement, ports, and others. The Company products business centres around design, development, manufacture and supply of rubber and polyurethane-based engineered products for belt cleaning, spillage control, flow enhancement, impact and abrasion protection, and screening applications. Thejo Engineering is one of the few companies in the sub-continent offering manufacturing, marketing, and servicing activities under one roof. It has global presence with subsidiaries in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Chile. The Company caters to India, Australasia, Middle East, South America, Nor
Read More
The Thejo Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1996.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thejo Engineering Ltd is ₹2164.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thejo Engineering Ltd is 54.27 and 9.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thejo Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thejo Engineering Ltd is ₹1779.95 and ₹3707.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thejo Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.88%, 3 Years at 22.73%, 1 Year at 11.02%, 6 Month at -40.72%, 3 Month at -18.40% and 1 Month at -4.77%.
