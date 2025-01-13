Thejo Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.76
10.7
10.66
3.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.16
169.41
143.25
122.84
Net Worth
216.92
180.11
153.91
126.36
Minority Interest
Debt
29.4
28.36
22.81
11.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.94
4.83
4.92
0
Total Liabilities
250.26
213.3
181.64
138.31
Fixed Assets
86.47
87.3
49.22
32.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.03
23.3
23.3
23.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.76
6.77
6.9
1.68
Networking Capital
91.07
70.98
81.45
63.09
Inventories
44.34
40.02
37.3
28.22
Inventory Days
49.05
48.19
Sundry Debtors
102.23
88.37
84.24
72.16
Debtor Days
110.78
123.23
Other Current Assets
20.87
21.6
20.6
16.53
Sundry Creditors
-32.55
-39.05
-26.71
-17.81
Creditor Days
35.12
30.41
Other Current Liabilities
-43.82
-39.96
-33.98
-36.01
Cash
35.94
24.94
20.75
17.69
Total Assets
250.27
213.29
181.62
138.32
