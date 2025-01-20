iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thejo Engineering Ltd Key Ratios

1,962.9
(3.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:19:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thejo Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.77

7.62

37.54

22.04

Op profit growth

36.66

3.13

78.56

36.26

EBIT growth

34.39

2.8

89.8

50.78

Net profit growth

42.24

5.24

127.39

91.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.18

15.37

16.04

12.35

EBIT margin

14

13.51

14.15

10.25

Net profit margin

8.86

8.08

8.27

5

RoCE

30.02

28.25

34.03

22.24

RoNW

6.4

5.75

7.52

4.54

RoA

4.75

4.22

4.97

2.71

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

39.89

83.74

87.74

38.15

Dividend per share

2

6

5

4

Cash EPS

25.42

50.3

54.34

16.41

Book value per share

154.82

365.74

292.57

191.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

30.14

4.65

1.71

4.15

P/CEPS

47.29

7.74

2.76

9.65

P/B

7.76

1.06

0.51

0.82

EV/EBIDTA

18.14

7.38

3.31

6.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.23

14.59

Tax payout

-24.46

-27.33

-20.97

-23.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.71

108.18

99.97

102.54

Inventory days

38.89

41.21

37.36

41.79

Creditor days

-35.56

-39.07

-29.45

-29.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-18.86

-11.97

-9.36

-4.05

Net debt / equity

-0.07

-0.15

0.07

0.35

Net debt / op. profit

-0.17

-0.39

0.15

0.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.69

-19.97

-21.2

-24.14

Employee costs

-35.79

-38.76

-34.52

-35.39

Other costs

-25.31

-25.89

-28.23

-28.11

Thejo Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thejo Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.