Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.77
7.62
37.54
22.04
Op profit growth
36.66
3.13
78.56
36.26
EBIT growth
34.39
2.8
89.8
50.78
Net profit growth
42.24
5.24
127.39
91.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.18
15.37
16.04
12.35
EBIT margin
14
13.51
14.15
10.25
Net profit margin
8.86
8.08
8.27
5
RoCE
30.02
28.25
34.03
22.24
RoNW
6.4
5.75
7.52
4.54
RoA
4.75
4.22
4.97
2.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
39.89
83.74
87.74
38.15
Dividend per share
2
6
5
4
Cash EPS
25.42
50.3
54.34
16.41
Book value per share
154.82
365.74
292.57
191.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.14
4.65
1.71
4.15
P/CEPS
47.29
7.74
2.76
9.65
P/B
7.76
1.06
0.51
0.82
EV/EBIDTA
18.14
7.38
3.31
6.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.23
14.59
Tax payout
-24.46
-27.33
-20.97
-23.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.71
108.18
99.97
102.54
Inventory days
38.89
41.21
37.36
41.79
Creditor days
-35.56
-39.07
-29.45
-29.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.86
-11.97
-9.36
-4.05
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.15
0.07
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
-0.17
-0.39
0.15
0.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.69
-19.97
-21.2
-24.14
Employee costs
-35.79
-38.76
-34.52
-35.39
Other costs
-25.31
-25.89
-28.23
-28.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.