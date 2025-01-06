Thejo Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.07
28.71
18.75
12.63
Depreciation
-6.8
-6.07
-4.56
-3.75
Tax paid
-9.82
-7.25
-5.01
-3.92
Working capital
19.61
3.64
14.82
-5.61
Other operating items
Operating
42.05
19.03
23.99
-0.65
Capital expenditure
21.51
-26.36
8.71
6.95
Free cash flow
63.56
-7.32
32.71
6.29
Equity raised
243.98
204.19
168.89
141.45
Investing
0
2.04
1.71
0
Financing
26.36
-4.38
-10.09
-14.19
Dividends paid
0
0
1.72
1.37
Net in cash
333.9
194.52
194.95
134.93
