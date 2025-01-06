iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thejo Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,996.2
(-4.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thejo Engineering Ltd

Thejo Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.07

28.71

18.75

12.63

Depreciation

-6.8

-6.07

-4.56

-3.75

Tax paid

-9.82

-7.25

-5.01

-3.92

Working capital

19.61

3.64

14.82

-5.61

Other operating items

Operating

42.05

19.03

23.99

-0.65

Capital expenditure

21.51

-26.36

8.71

6.95

Free cash flow

63.56

-7.32

32.71

6.29

Equity raised

243.98

204.19

168.89

141.45

Investing

0

2.04

1.71

0

Financing

26.36

-4.38

-10.09

-14.19

Dividends paid

0

0

1.72

1.37

Net in cash

333.9

194.52

194.95

134.93

Thejo Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thejo Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.