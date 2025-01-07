iifl-logo-icon 1
Thejo Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,978.3
(-0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

277.53

213.72

201.69

174.25

yoy growth (%)

29.85

5.96

15.74

16.24

Raw materials

-62.43

-43.12

-40.98

-40.36

As % of sales

22.49

20.18

20.32

23.16

Employee costs

-89.57

-76.74

-74.45

-61.79

As % of sales

32.27

35.91

36.91

35.46

Other costs

-78.72

-59.02

-60.47

-51.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.36

27.61

29.98

29.68

Operating profit

46.8

34.81

25.78

20.37

OPM

16.86

16.29

12.78

11.68

Depreciation

-6.8

-6.07

-4.56

-3.75

Interest expense

-2.37

-2.53

-3.39

-5.38

Other income

1.45

2.5

0.93

1.39

Profit before tax

39.07

28.71

18.75

12.63

Taxes

-9.82

-7.25

-5.01

-3.92

Tax rate

-25.14

-25.27

-26.73

-31.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.24

21.45

13.74

8.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

29.24

21.45

13.74

8.7

yoy growth (%)

36.29

56.14

57.82

55.24

NPM

10.53

10.04

6.81

4.99

