|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
277.53
213.72
201.69
174.25
yoy growth (%)
29.85
5.96
15.74
16.24
Raw materials
-62.43
-43.12
-40.98
-40.36
As % of sales
22.49
20.18
20.32
23.16
Employee costs
-89.57
-76.74
-74.45
-61.79
As % of sales
32.27
35.91
36.91
35.46
Other costs
-78.72
-59.02
-60.47
-51.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.36
27.61
29.98
29.68
Operating profit
46.8
34.81
25.78
20.37
OPM
16.86
16.29
12.78
11.68
Depreciation
-6.8
-6.07
-4.56
-3.75
Interest expense
-2.37
-2.53
-3.39
-5.38
Other income
1.45
2.5
0.93
1.39
Profit before tax
39.07
28.71
18.75
12.63
Taxes
-9.82
-7.25
-5.01
-3.92
Tax rate
-25.14
-25.27
-26.73
-31.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.24
21.45
13.74
8.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
29.24
21.45
13.74
8.7
yoy growth (%)
36.29
56.14
57.82
55.24
NPM
10.53
10.04
6.81
4.99
