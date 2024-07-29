THEJO ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28-May-2024 for Dividend Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)