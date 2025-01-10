To the Members of

Thejo Engineering Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Thejo Engineering Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, statement of changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Profit and Other Comprehensive loss , changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" to this report a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. Refer Note No.26.1.2 of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The nal dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year in respect of the previous financial year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed nal dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks and further confirmations from Software provider, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

"Annexure-A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property Plant and Equipment were physically veri ed by the management during the year, in accordance with an annual plan of veri cation, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the Property, Plant and Equipment. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

c) Based on our examination of the records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties which are freehold are held in the name of the company and such title deeds have been pledged with banks as security for loan facilities.

d) Based on our examination of the records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventories have been physically veri ed by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such veri cation is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on veri cation between the physical stocks and the book records which were not material, have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) Based on our examination of the records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ve crore rupees in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The monthly/ quarterly returns or statements led by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the investments made during the year are not prejudicial to Interest of the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan to its directors, covered under Section 185 of Companies Act, 2013. Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company for the year.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted public deposits which requires compliance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products manufactured by the Company and we have broadly reviewed the cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been so made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, and other statutory dues applicable to it during the year with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in case dues of income tax, sales tax, customs duty have not been deposited on account of dispute, the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending are mentioned below: (Rs in Lakhs)

Name of Statute Amount of Dispute Amount of Dispute Amount Deposited Forum where dispute is pending (31/3/24) (31/3/23) (31/3/24) Commercial Tax (VAT, CST, Sales Tax, Entry Tax). 16.18 16.18 - Honble High Court. Commercial Tax (VAT, CST, Sales Tax, Entry Tax). 3.30 3.30 - Deputy Commissioner Commercial Tax (VAT, CST, Sales Tax, Entry Tax). 31.90 25.07 2.00 Commercial Tax Officer Customs Duty Act 1962 12.50 12.50 - Commissioner of Customs Income Tax Act 1961 58.48 58.48 30.00 Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act 1961 35.16 74.28 7.03 Commissioner Appeals Income Tax Act 1961 6.57 14.47 - Assessing Officer Total 164.09 204.28 39.03

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not utilized the funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither raised during the year any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been led in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) As represented to us by the Management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) The reports of internal auditors of the company issued for period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order in not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

"Annexure-B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Thejo Engineering Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.