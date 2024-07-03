Thejo Engineering Ltd Summary

Thejo Engibeering Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 26 March, 1986 under the name Thejo Engineering Services Private Ltd. Subsequently, the business of M/s Thejo Engineering Services, a partnership firm was assigned to Thejo Engineering Services Private Limited on 1st December, 1986. After this, the Company name got changed to Thejo Engineering Private Limited on 17 June, 2008. Then, the Company status was changed to a Public Limited Entity on 1st August, 2008. Further, It changed name from Thejo Engineering Private Limited to Thejo Engineering Limited.The Company is a premium engineering solution provider to mining, mineral processing and bulk material handling industries through manufacturing products and offering onsite maintenance through technical services. Industries served are mining, mineral processing, steel making, aggregates and sand, power, chemical and fertiliser, cement, ports, and others. The Company products business centres around design, development, manufacture and supply of rubber and polyurethane-based engineered products for belt cleaning, spillage control, flow enhancement, impact and abrasion protection, and screening applications. Thejo Engineering is one of the few companies in the sub-continent offering manufacturing, marketing, and servicing activities under one roof. It has global presence with subsidiaries in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Chile. The Company caters to India, Australasia, Middle East, South America, North America, Sub-Sahara and West Africa markets. The Company has four facilities and an in-house R&D Centre in Chennai. It also has distributor networks in the UAE and Africa.The Company commissioned Polyurethane Unit in 2013. It set up Lining Unit in 2014. It incorporated two subsidiaries, viz. Thejo Brasil Comercio E Servicos Ltda, Brazil and Thejo Engineering LatinoAmerica SpA, Chile in 2014-15. As part of the expansion activities, in 2023, the Company set up a 3,10,000 sq. ft expanded manufacturing facility in Ponneri, Chennai, which cater to the production of rubber screens, mill liners, diaphragms, shell lifter bars, pinch valves, splicing kits, rubber sheets, etc. This state-of-art expanded manufacturing facility was opened on 24th March, 2023.