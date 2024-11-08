|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|To consider the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024. Thejo Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the recommendation of dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2023-24. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Thejo Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
