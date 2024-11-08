iifl-logo-icon 1
Thejo Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

1,890.1
(3.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:31 PM

Thejo Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
To consider the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024. Thejo Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202415 May 2024
To consider, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the recommendation of dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2023-24. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Thejo Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Thejo Engg.: Related News

No Record Found

