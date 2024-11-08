Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

To consider the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024. Thejo Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 15 May 2024

To consider, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and the recommendation of dividend, if any, on Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2023-24. Thejo Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024