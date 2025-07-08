iifl-logo
Cimmco Ltd Share Price Live

21.8
(2.11%)
Oct 21, 2020|03:45:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.5
  • Day's High22.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close21.35
  • Day's Low21.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)11.24
  • P/E1.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.52
  • EPS13.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cimmco Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

21.5

Prev. Close

21.35

Turnover(Lac.)

11.24

Day's High

22.4

Day's Low

21.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

62.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59.62

P/E

1.55

EPS

13.83

Divi. Yield

0

Cimmco Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cimmco Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cimmco Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:10 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 24.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cimmco Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

27.35

27.35

39.34

20.15

Preference Capital

59.19

53.81

0

0

Reserves

143.65

115.05

145.58

160.51

Net Worth

230.19

196.21

184.92

180.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

133.92

123.52

67.46

32.1

yoy growth (%)

8.42

83.07

110.15

-75

Raw materials

-99.18

-91.14

-51.53

-21.48

As % of sales

74.06

73.78

76.38

66.93

Employee costs

-5.78

-7.52

-3.37

-3.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-17.56

-15.95

-13.42

-14.73

Depreciation

-6.15

-6.47

-3.98

-2.85

Tax paid

0.38

1.28

1.09

-0.34

Working capital

33.7

-9.9

-19.07

-31.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.42

83.07

110.15

-75

Op profit growth

-148.57

-68.68

-58.1

-214.48

EBIT growth

-22.75

5.16

-73.14

-220.85

Net profit growth

21.64

40.51

-47.08

108.11

No Record Found

Cimmco Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,516

167.7817,642.4449.120.18788.812,688.22

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,719.3

65.0211,438.7838.070.12213.38196.58

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

KRN

935

116.15,823.7613.750130.8479.87

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

2,851.9

48.895,713.1529.320.6204.89304.84

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

479.85

37.175,421.2944.390.021,287.75104.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cimmco Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Umesh Chowdhary

Independent Director

Jagdish Kumar Shukla

Independent Director

G B Rao

Chairman

J P Chowdhary

Independent Director

M J Z Mowla

Independent Director

K S B Sanyal

Director

Vinita Bajoria

Registered Office

756 Anandpupr EM Bypass,

West Bengal - 700107

Tel: 91-33-40190800

Website: http://www.cimmco.in

Email: corp@cimmco.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Incorporated in Sep.43 as a public limited company under the name Texmaco (Gwalior), the company was renamed Cimmco in Dec.85. Xpro India, Cimmco Spinners and Indian plastics were amalgamated with the...
Reports by Cimmco Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cimmco Ltd share price today?

The Cimmco Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cimmco Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cimmco Ltd is ₹59.62 Cr. as of 21 Oct ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cimmco Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cimmco Ltd is 1.55 and 0.31 as of 21 Oct ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cimmco Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cimmco Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cimmco Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Oct ‘20

What is the CAGR of Cimmco Ltd?

Cimmco Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.41%, 3 Years at -38.37%, 1 Year at 21.11%, 6 Month at 40.65%, 3 Month at 7.92% and 1 Month at 10.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cimmco Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cimmco Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

