SectorEngineering
Open₹21.5
Prev. Close₹21.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.24
Day's High₹22.4
Day's Low₹21.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹62.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.62
P/E1.55
EPS13.83
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
27.35
27.35
39.34
20.15
Preference Capital
59.19
53.81
0
0
Reserves
143.65
115.05
145.58
160.51
Net Worth
230.19
196.21
184.92
180.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
133.92
123.52
67.46
32.1
yoy growth (%)
8.42
83.07
110.15
-75
Raw materials
-99.18
-91.14
-51.53
-21.48
As % of sales
74.06
73.78
76.38
66.93
Employee costs
-5.78
-7.52
-3.37
-3.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-17.56
-15.95
-13.42
-14.73
Depreciation
-6.15
-6.47
-3.98
-2.85
Tax paid
0.38
1.28
1.09
-0.34
Working capital
33.7
-9.9
-19.07
-31.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.42
83.07
110.15
-75
Op profit growth
-148.57
-68.68
-58.1
-214.48
EBIT growth
-22.75
5.16
-73.14
-220.85
Net profit growth
21.64
40.51
-47.08
108.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,516
|167.78
|17,642.44
|49.12
|0.18
|788.81
|2,688.22
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,719.3
|65.02
|11,438.78
|38.07
|0.12
|213.38
|196.58
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
935
|116.1
|5,823.76
|13.75
|0
|130.84
|79.87
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,851.9
|48.89
|5,713.15
|29.32
|0.6
|204.89
|304.84
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
479.85
|37.17
|5,421.29
|44.39
|0.02
|1,287.75
|104.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Umesh Chowdhary
Independent Director
Jagdish Kumar Shukla
Independent Director
G B Rao
Chairman
J P Chowdhary
Independent Director
M J Z Mowla
Independent Director
K S B Sanyal
Director
Vinita Bajoria
756 Anandpupr EM Bypass,
West Bengal - 700107
Tel: 91-33-40190800
Website: http://www.cimmco.in
Email: corp@cimmco.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Incorporated in Sep.43 as a public limited company under the name Texmaco (Gwalior), the company was renamed Cimmco in Dec.85. Xpro India, Cimmco Spinners and Indian plastics were amalgamated with the...
Reports by Cimmco Ltd
