Cimmco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-17.56
-15.95
-13.42
-14.73
Depreciation
-6.15
-6.47
-3.98
-2.85
Tax paid
0.38
1.28
1.09
-0.34
Working capital
33.7
-9.9
-19.07
-31.2
Other operating items
Operating
10.36
-31.04
-35.38
-49.13
Capital expenditure
1.76
16
49.82
0.65
Free cash flow
12.13
-15.04
14.43
-48.48
Equity raised
364.14
344.44
244.44
313.01
Investing
-0.01
0
0.01
0
Financing
94.65
7.84
19.43
26.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
470.92
337.25
278.31
291.31
No Record Found
