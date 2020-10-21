iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Cimmco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.8
(2.11%)
Oct 21, 2020|03:45:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cimmco Ltd

Cimmco FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-17.56

-15.95

-13.42

-14.73

Depreciation

-6.15

-6.47

-3.98

-2.85

Tax paid

0.38

1.28

1.09

-0.34

Working capital

33.7

-9.9

-19.07

-31.2

Other operating items

Operating

10.36

-31.04

-35.38

-49.13

Capital expenditure

1.76

16

49.82

0.65

Free cash flow

12.13

-15.04

14.43

-48.48

Equity raised

364.14

344.44

244.44

313.01

Investing

-0.01

0

0.01

0

Financing

94.65

7.84

19.43

26.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

470.92

337.25

278.31

291.31

Cimmco : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cimmco Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.