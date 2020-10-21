Cimmco Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
27.35
27.35
39.34
20.15
Preference Capital
59.19
53.81
0
0
Reserves
143.65
115.05
145.58
160.51
Net Worth
230.19
196.21
184.92
180.66
Minority Interest
Debt
127.77
96.38
82.91
88.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.66
26.42
67.46
30.29
Total Liabilities
383.62
319.01
335.29
299.01
Fixed Assets
272.68
271.78
281.17
272.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.27
2.3
42.95
4.46
Networking Capital
78.09
41.32
8.27
20.58
Inventories
103.36
42.33
51.3
13.22
Inventory Days
115.36
151.59
71.52
Sundry Debtors
34.31
17.76
12.59
5.76
Debtor Days
48.4
37.2
31.16
Other Current Assets
65.29
27.45
14.62
24.62
Sundry Creditors
-113.44
-23.37
-33.11
-14.93
Creditor Days
63.69
97.83
80.77
Other Current Liabilities
-11.43
-22.85
-37.12
-8.09
Cash
4.57
3.62
2.86
1.27
Total Assets
383.61
319.02
335.27
299
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.