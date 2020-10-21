Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
133.92
123.52
67.46
32.1
yoy growth (%)
8.42
83.07
110.15
-75
Raw materials
-99.18
-91.14
-51.53
-21.48
As % of sales
74.06
73.78
76.38
66.93
Employee costs
-5.78
-7.52
-3.37
-3.15
As % of sales
4.32
6.09
5
9.83
Other costs
-28.01
-26.78
-18.73
-22.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.91
21.68
27.76
69.14
Operating profit
0.93
-1.93
-6.17
-14.74
OPM
0.7
-1.56
-9.15
-45.91
Depreciation
-6.15
-6.47
-3.98
-2.85
Interest expense
-14.34
-11.79
-9.46
0
Other income
2
4.24
6.2
2.86
Profit before tax
-17.56
-15.95
-13.42
-14.73
Taxes
0.38
1.28
1.09
-0.34
Tax rate
-2.18
-8.05
-8.19
2.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.17
-14.66
-12.32
-15.08
Exceptional items
-6.14
-4.49
-1.31
-10.69
Net profit
-23.31
-19.16
-13.64
-25.77
yoy growth (%)
21.64
40.51
-47.08
108.11
NPM
-17.41
-15.51
-20.21
-80.3
