Cimmco Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.8
(2.11%)
Oct 21, 2020|03:45:54 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

133.92

123.52

67.46

32.1

yoy growth (%)

8.42

83.07

110.15

-75

Raw materials

-99.18

-91.14

-51.53

-21.48

As % of sales

74.06

73.78

76.38

66.93

Employee costs

-5.78

-7.52

-3.37

-3.15

As % of sales

4.32

6.09

5

9.83

Other costs

-28.01

-26.78

-18.73

-22.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.91

21.68

27.76

69.14

Operating profit

0.93

-1.93

-6.17

-14.74

OPM

0.7

-1.56

-9.15

-45.91

Depreciation

-6.15

-6.47

-3.98

-2.85

Interest expense

-14.34

-11.79

-9.46

0

Other income

2

4.24

6.2

2.86

Profit before tax

-17.56

-15.95

-13.42

-14.73

Taxes

0.38

1.28

1.09

-0.34

Tax rate

-2.18

-8.05

-8.19

2.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.17

-14.66

-12.32

-15.08

Exceptional items

-6.14

-4.49

-1.31

-10.69

Net profit

-23.31

-19.16

-13.64

-25.77

yoy growth (%)

21.64

40.51

-47.08

108.11

NPM

-17.41

-15.51

-20.21

-80.3

