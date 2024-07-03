SectorEngineering
Open₹23.6
Prev. Close₹22.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.38
Day's High₹23.62
Day's Low₹23.49
52 Week's High₹50.4
52 Week's Low₹19.66
Book Value₹31.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.9
14.55
14.55
14.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.12
24.98
31.43
34.5
Net Worth
76.02
39.53
45.98
49.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.13
59.74
59.35
50.19
yoy growth (%)
12.38
0.65
18.25
3.16
Raw materials
-46.24
-30.11
-38.19
-33.96
As % of sales
68.88
50.4
64.35
67.67
Employee costs
-6.6
-6.82
-4.06
-3.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.82
4.12
7.46
1.83
Depreciation
-5.12
-8.1
-2.19
-1.6
Tax paid
-0.28
-1.14
-2.45
-0.61
Working capital
-4.85
4.07
8.68
-4.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.38
0.65
18.25
3.16
Op profit growth
-37.9
21.4
106.82
12.62
EBIT growth
-43.71
-22.74
115.92
12.64
Net profit growth
-81.69
-40.57
307.4
174.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gaurav Sarup
Whole Time Director & CFO
Prashant Sarup
Whole-time Director
Siddhant Sarup
Whole-time Director
Archana Sarup
Addtnl Independent Director
Satvinder Singh
Company Secretary
Gauri Agarwal
Independent Director
Rita Aggarwal
Independent Director
Anil Singla
Independent Director
Sharon Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marshall Machines Ltd
Summary
Marshall Machines Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited on May 23, 1994. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited to Marshall Machines Private Limited.on January 02, 2002. Thereafter the control & management of the Company was completely taken over by Mr. Gaurav Sarup and Mr. Prashant Sarup in February 2002 along with their father Late Shri Gautam Sarup. Further, the name was changed to Marshall Machines Limited upon the conversion into a Public Company on May 17, 2018. Marshall Machines, founded by Mr Gautam Sarup in 1961, is a well-known brand in the Indian machine tool industry. Marshall started out by manufacturing high-precision bench lathes, heavy-duty lathes, and capstan lathes. However, in the last two decades, under the aegis of second-generation promoters Mr Gaurav Sarup and Mr Prashant Sarup, the Companys single-minded focus on product innovation, research and development, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies has positioned it as a niche player in a somewhat commoditized industry. Resultantly, Marshall is currently a front-runner in the space of automated, Industry 4.0-enabled, and smart IoT-enabled CNC solution offerings to Indias leading manufacturing companies. Marshalls clientele is spread across numerous industries, including automobile, consumer durables & appliances, and general engineering, to name a few.The Company is in the business of
Read More
The Marshall Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marshall Machines Ltd is ₹56.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marshall Machines Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marshall Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marshall Machines Ltd is ₹19.66 and ₹50.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marshall Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.46%, 3 Years at -13.20%, 1 Year at -53.66%, 6 Month at -31.07%, 3 Month at -32.19% and 1 Month at -11.70%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.