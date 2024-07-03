Summary

Marshall Machines Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited on May 23, 1994. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited to Marshall Machines Private Limited.on January 02, 2002. Thereafter the control & management of the Company was completely taken over by Mr. Gaurav Sarup and Mr. Prashant Sarup in February 2002 along with their father Late Shri Gautam Sarup. Further, the name was changed to Marshall Machines Limited upon the conversion into a Public Company on May 17, 2018. Marshall Machines, founded by Mr Gautam Sarup in 1961, is a well-known brand in the Indian machine tool industry. Marshall started out by manufacturing high-precision bench lathes, heavy-duty lathes, and capstan lathes. However, in the last two decades, under the aegis of second-generation promoters Mr Gaurav Sarup and Mr Prashant Sarup, the Companys single-minded focus on product innovation, research and development, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies has positioned it as a niche player in a somewhat commoditized industry. Resultantly, Marshall is currently a front-runner in the space of automated, Industry 4.0-enabled, and smart IoT-enabled CNC solution offerings to Indias leading manufacturing companies. Marshalls clientele is spread across numerous industries, including automobile, consumer durables & appliances, and general engineering, to name a few.The Company is in the business of

