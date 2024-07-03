iifl-logo-icon 1
Marshall Machines Ltd Share Price

23.62
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:43:37 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.6
  • Day's High23.62
  • 52 Wk High50.4
  • Prev. Close22.5
  • Day's Low23.49
  • 52 Wk Low 19.66
  • Turnover (lac)6.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.45
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Marshall Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

23.6

Prev. Close

22.5

Turnover(Lac.)

6.38

Day's High

23.62

Day's Low

23.49

52 Week's High

50.4

52 Week's Low

19.66

Book Value

31.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Marshall Machines Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Marshall Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Marshall Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.88%

Non-Promoter- 71.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Marshall Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.9

14.55

14.55

14.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.12

24.98

31.43

34.5

Net Worth

76.02

39.53

45.98

49.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.13

59.74

59.35

50.19

yoy growth (%)

12.38

0.65

18.25

3.16

Raw materials

-46.24

-30.11

-38.19

-33.96

As % of sales

68.88

50.4

64.35

67.67

Employee costs

-6.6

-6.82

-4.06

-3.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.82

4.12

7.46

1.83

Depreciation

-5.12

-8.1

-2.19

-1.6

Tax paid

-0.28

-1.14

-2.45

-0.61

Working capital

-4.85

4.07

8.68

-4.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.38

0.65

18.25

3.16

Op profit growth

-37.9

21.4

106.82

12.62

EBIT growth

-43.71

-22.74

115.92

12.64

Net profit growth

-81.69

-40.57

307.4

174.21

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Marshall Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Marshall Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gaurav Sarup

Whole Time Director & CFO

Prashant Sarup

Whole-time Director

Siddhant Sarup

Whole-time Director

Archana Sarup

Addtnl Independent Director

Satvinder Singh

Company Secretary

Gauri Agarwal

Independent Director

Rita Aggarwal

Independent Director

Anil Singla

Independent Director

Sharon Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marshall Machines Ltd

Summary

Marshall Machines Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited on May 23, 1994. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited to Marshall Machines Private Limited.on January 02, 2002. Thereafter the control & management of the Company was completely taken over by Mr. Gaurav Sarup and Mr. Prashant Sarup in February 2002 along with their father Late Shri Gautam Sarup. Further, the name was changed to Marshall Machines Limited upon the conversion into a Public Company on May 17, 2018. Marshall Machines, founded by Mr Gautam Sarup in 1961, is a well-known brand in the Indian machine tool industry. Marshall started out by manufacturing high-precision bench lathes, heavy-duty lathes, and capstan lathes. However, in the last two decades, under the aegis of second-generation promoters Mr Gaurav Sarup and Mr Prashant Sarup, the Companys single-minded focus on product innovation, research and development, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies has positioned it as a niche player in a somewhat commoditized industry. Resultantly, Marshall is currently a front-runner in the space of automated, Industry 4.0-enabled, and smart IoT-enabled CNC solution offerings to Indias leading manufacturing companies. Marshalls clientele is spread across numerous industries, including automobile, consumer durables & appliances, and general engineering, to name a few.The Company is in the business of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Marshall Machines Ltd share price today?

The Marshall Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marshall Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marshall Machines Ltd is ₹56.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marshall Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marshall Machines Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marshall Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marshall Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marshall Machines Ltd is ₹19.66 and ₹50.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marshall Machines Ltd?

Marshall Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.46%, 3 Years at -13.20%, 1 Year at -53.66%, 6 Month at -31.07%, 3 Month at -32.19% and 1 Month at -11.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marshall Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marshall Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.11 %

