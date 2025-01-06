iifl-logo-icon 1
Marshall Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.38
(3.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:50 PM

Marshall Machin. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.82

4.12

7.46

1.83

Depreciation

-5.12

-8.1

-2.19

-1.6

Tax paid

-0.28

-1.14

-2.45

-0.61

Working capital

-4.85

4.07

8.68

-4.45

Other operating items

Operating

-9.42

-1.05

11.48

-4.82

Capital expenditure

24.36

27.56

9.99

5.12

Free cash flow

14.93

26.5

21.47

0.29

Equity raised

60.67

51.84

19.06

13.76

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

21.92

22.51

15.45

6.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

97.52

100.85

55.99

21.04

