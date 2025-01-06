Marshall Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.82
4.12
7.46
1.83
Depreciation
-5.12
-8.1
-2.19
-1.6
Tax paid
-0.28
-1.14
-2.45
-0.61
Working capital
-4.85
4.07
8.68
-4.45
Other operating items
Operating
-9.42
-1.05
11.48
-4.82
Capital expenditure
24.36
27.56
9.99
5.12
Free cash flow
14.93
26.5
21.47
0.29
Equity raised
60.67
51.84
19.06
13.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
21.92
22.51
15.45
6.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
97.52
100.85
55.99
21.04
