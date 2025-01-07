iifl-logo-icon 1
Marshall Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.11
(-1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.13

59.74

59.35

50.19

yoy growth (%)

12.38

0.65

18.25

3.16

Raw materials

-46.24

-30.11

-38.19

-33.96

As % of sales

68.88

50.4

64.35

67.67

Employee costs

-6.6

-6.82

-4.06

-3.96

As % of sales

9.83

11.43

6.84

7.89

Other costs

-4.63

-7.24

-4.28

-6.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.89

12.13

7.21

12.09

Operating profit

9.65

15.54

12.8

6.19

OPM

14.38

26.02

21.57

12.33

Depreciation

-5.12

-8.1

-2.19

-1.6

Interest expense

-3.81

-4.12

-3.21

-3.1

Other income

0.11

0.8

0.06

0.35

Profit before tax

0.82

4.12

7.46

1.83

Taxes

-0.28

-1.14

-2.45

-0.61

Tax rate

-34.37

-27.82

-32.93

-33.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.54

2.97

5

1.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.54

2.97

5

1.22

yoy growth (%)

-81.69

-40.57

307.4

174.21

NPM

0.81

4.97

8.43

2.44

