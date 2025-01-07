Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.13
59.74
59.35
50.19
yoy growth (%)
12.38
0.65
18.25
3.16
Raw materials
-46.24
-30.11
-38.19
-33.96
As % of sales
68.88
50.4
64.35
67.67
Employee costs
-6.6
-6.82
-4.06
-3.96
As % of sales
9.83
11.43
6.84
7.89
Other costs
-4.63
-7.24
-4.28
-6.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.89
12.13
7.21
12.09
Operating profit
9.65
15.54
12.8
6.19
OPM
14.38
26.02
21.57
12.33
Depreciation
-5.12
-8.1
-2.19
-1.6
Interest expense
-3.81
-4.12
-3.21
-3.1
Other income
0.11
0.8
0.06
0.35
Profit before tax
0.82
4.12
7.46
1.83
Taxes
-0.28
-1.14
-2.45
-0.61
Tax rate
-34.37
-27.82
-32.93
-33.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.54
2.97
5
1.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.54
2.97
5
1.22
yoy growth (%)
-81.69
-40.57
307.4
174.21
NPM
0.81
4.97
8.43
2.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.