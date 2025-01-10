Marshall Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.9
14.55
14.55
14.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.12
24.98
31.43
34.5
Net Worth
76.02
39.53
45.98
49.05
Minority Interest
Debt
38.4
45.25
40.18
40.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.28
7.41
7.61
6.57
Total Liabilities
121.7
92.19
93.77
96.25
Fixed Assets
60.46
57.49
62.48
68.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.13
4.41
2.48
0.9
Networking Capital
54.69
29.99
28.54
26.43
Inventories
42.6
50.37
50.41
48.03
Inventory Days
261.11
Sundry Debtors
35.28
28.4
18
11.68
Debtor Days
63.49
Other Current Assets
17.55
4.73
4.18
4.15
Sundry Creditors
-33.58
-38.14
-24.9
-21.1
Creditor Days
114.7
Other Current Liabilities
-7.16
-15.37
-19.15
-16.33
Cash
0.42
0.31
0.27
0.64
Total Assets
121.7
92.2
93.77
96.26
