Marshall Machines Ltd Summary

Marshall Machines Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited on May 23, 1994. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from V.B. Spinning Mills Private Limited to Marshall Machines Private Limited.on January 02, 2002. Thereafter the control & management of the Company was completely taken over by Mr. Gaurav Sarup and Mr. Prashant Sarup in February 2002 along with their father Late Shri Gautam Sarup. Further, the name was changed to Marshall Machines Limited upon the conversion into a Public Company on May 17, 2018. Marshall Machines, founded by Mr Gautam Sarup in 1961, is a well-known brand in the Indian machine tool industry. Marshall started out by manufacturing high-precision bench lathes, heavy-duty lathes, and capstan lathes. However, in the last two decades, under the aegis of second-generation promoters Mr Gaurav Sarup and Mr Prashant Sarup, the Companys single-minded focus on product innovation, research and development, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies has positioned it as a niche player in a somewhat commoditized industry. Resultantly, Marshall is currently a front-runner in the space of automated, Industry 4.0-enabled, and smart IoT-enabled CNC solution offerings to Indias leading manufacturing companies. Marshalls clientele is spread across numerous industries, including automobile, consumer durables & appliances, and general engineering, to name a few.The Company is in the business of designing, manufacturing, and deploying solution offerings, providing after sales services for machine tool equipment. Products offered by the Company include single spindle CNC machines, innovative two spindle & four spindle CNC machines, automated robotic CNC machine solutions, and Industry 4.0 products such as SmartCorrect Gauging Stations. Since then, the Company has grown into a well-regarded player in automated solutions, smart and technologically superior machine tool offerings that enable its clients to enhance productivity, reduce cost per component, and generate a higher return on investment (ROI) from their machines.The Companys machines are being used in a number of industries, including the automobile industry, consumer durables and appliances, and general engineering, among others. They are used to manufacture a variety of products such as axles, crankshafts, auto components, fans, and pumps. They are also used to manufacture bearings, gear blanks, bushes, and other similar items. These machines are well-regarded for their quality, dependability, and precision performance. In addition, Marshall provides its clients with the ability to create and implement customised solutions with the desired flexibility.In 1997, Marshall Industries entered into a technical tie-up with an American Company (M/s Path Wizard Inc.) to export the mechanical & basic electrical elements of CNC Lathes to U.S.A. In 1998, Marshall Industries launched CNC Lathes with Siemens/Fanuc CNC Controls in India during IMTEX-98 Exhibition held at New Delhi and has been manufacturing CNC Lathes since then.Later, Mr. Gautam Sarup was joined in the business by his sons, Gaurav Sarup & Prashant Sarup (Promoters). As a team, they grew the product range to include All Geared Lathes, Multi Spindle Drilling/Tapping Machines & Special Purpose Machines.On April 01, 2006, the Company took over the running business of M/s Marshall Industries on as and where basis. The Company launched the four spindle CNC Lathe in 2009. In 2012, it opened 2nd factory to produce Automated Machines & develop Smart Technologies. In 2013-14, the Company launched automated RoboTurn DS 400 with CLAPTECH & CLAMPSYS - first time in India. Marshall Automation US was set-up in year 2017. IoTQ & Tech Demonstration Center opened in Manesar, India in 2017-18. It launched highly productive and compact TwinTurn UBER CNC Machine.In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 38,70,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public through equity aggregating to Rs 16.25 Cr. In 2019, the Company launched SmartFac Universal for factory monitoring. It established a technical centre in Atlanta, USA to support export business opportunities in 2019.During the year 2023, the Company launched a significant initiative along with Automobiles major Maruti by launching Indias 1st comprehensive Training Program for Industry 4.0 Technologies at MACE. In this initiative, it also installed proprietary equipment for training on four types of machines at MACE, i.e., Vertical Machining Center, CNC Turning Center, Injection Moulding Machine, and Hydraulic Press.