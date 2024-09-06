|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Sep 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|The date, time and place for holding the AnnuaI General Meeting is fixed to Friday, 06th day of September, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company at C - 86, Phase V, Focal Point, Ludhiana, Punjab-141010 at 11:00 A.M Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 06, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.