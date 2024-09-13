Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024. Marshall Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2024 28 Jul 2024

Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024. Marshall Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 13, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 has been cancelled (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024