Marshall Machines Ltd Board Meeting

21.16
(4.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Marshall Machin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024. Marshall Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 Jul 202428 Jul 2024
Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 28, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on Jun 14, 2024. Marshall Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 13, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 has been cancelled (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Marshall Machines Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on February 14, 2024 To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters has been postponed (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 14/02/2024)

Marshall Machin.: Related News

No Record Found

