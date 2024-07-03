Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹121.3
Prev. Close₹120.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.46
Day's High₹126.9
Day's Low₹121
52 Week's High₹143.85
52 Week's Low₹43.55
Book Value₹30.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.75
P/E30.61
EPS3.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
6
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.49
11.85
7.51
9.99
Net Worth
22.99
19.35
13.51
11.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED/CFO
Shirish Madhukar Pande
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Shirish Pande
Managing Director
Bipin Shirish Pande
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kaivalya Vaman Kuber
Independent Director
Revati Mahesh Purohit
Independent Non Exe. Director
Revati Mahesh Purohit
Reports by Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd
Summary
Ameya Precision Engineers Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Ameya Precision Engineers Private Limited on December 06, 2012. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company on January 19, 2022 and upon conversion of status to Public Company, name of the Company was changed to Ameya Precision Engineers Limited on January 25, 2022. The Company is promoted by Bipin Shirish Pande and Nikhil Shirish Pande. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacture Pump and Valve Components and Other Engineering Components used in Valve Industry etc. It operate a manufacturing facility at Village Kasurdi (KB), in Pune. The Company is established in 1987 and mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Engineering Components. It includes mainly the manufacturing of Shafts, Stems, Hard-facing and Corrosion Resistant Overlays, Precision Trim Parts and assemblies. It also has a base of periodically audited machining sub-contractors, who assist in meeting customer workload, as and when required. The current facility resides in total area of 68,000 sq. ft., out of which current shop built up area is 27,000 sq. ft. & oce area is 7,200 sq.ft. It maintains a base of reliable material suppliers, foundries and casting suppliers who consistently provide high quality, independently certified materials of appropriate dimensions.In 2012, Company acquired business of M/s. Ameya Engineering via Slump Sale Agreement dated April 01, 2013. The seller, M/s. Ameya Enginee
The Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd is ₹90.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd is 30.61 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd is ₹43.55 and ₹143.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.73%, 1 Year at 137.06%, 6 Month at -8.37%, 3 Month at 17.66% and 1 Month at 5.18%.
