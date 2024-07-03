Summary

Ameya Precision Engineers Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Ameya Precision Engineers Private Limited on December 06, 2012. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company on January 19, 2022 and upon conversion of status to Public Company, name of the Company was changed to Ameya Precision Engineers Limited on January 25, 2022. The Company is promoted by Bipin Shirish Pande and Nikhil Shirish Pande. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacture Pump and Valve Components and Other Engineering Components used in Valve Industry etc. It operate a manufacturing facility at Village Kasurdi (KB), in Pune. The Company is established in 1987 and mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Engineering Components. It includes mainly the manufacturing of Shafts, Stems, Hard-facing and Corrosion Resistant Overlays, Precision Trim Parts and assemblies. It also has a base of periodically audited machining sub-contractors, who assist in meeting customer workload, as and when required. The current facility resides in total area of 68,000 sq. ft., out of which current shop built up area is 27,000 sq. ft. & oce area is 7,200 sq.ft. It maintains a base of reliable material suppliers, foundries and casting suppliers who consistently provide high quality, independently certified materials of appropriate dimensions.In 2012, Company acquired business of M/s. Ameya Engineering via Slump Sale Agreement dated April 01, 2013. The seller, M/s. Ameya Enginee

