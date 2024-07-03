iifl-logo-icon 1
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd Share Price

121
(0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:35:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open121.3
  • Day's High126.9
  • 52 Wk High143.85
  • Prev. Close120.9
  • Day's Low121
  • 52 Wk Low 43.55
  • Turnover (lac)31.46
  • P/E30.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.65
  • EPS3.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.75
  • Div. Yield0
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

121.3

Prev. Close

120.9

Turnover(Lac.)

31.46

Day's High

126.9

Day's Low

121

52 Week's High

143.85

52 Week's Low

43.55

Book Value

30.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.75

P/E

30.61

EPS

3.95

Divi. Yield

0

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.04%

Non-Promoter- 27.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

6

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.49

11.85

7.51

9.99

Net Worth

22.99

19.35

13.51

11.99

Minority Interest

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED/CFO

Shirish Madhukar Pande

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Shirish Pande

Managing Director

Bipin Shirish Pande

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kaivalya Vaman Kuber

Independent Director

Revati Mahesh Purohit

Independent Non Exe. Director

Revati Mahesh Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd

Summary

Ameya Precision Engineers Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Ameya Precision Engineers Private Limited on December 06, 2012. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company on January 19, 2022 and upon conversion of status to Public Company, name of the Company was changed to Ameya Precision Engineers Limited on January 25, 2022. The Company is promoted by Bipin Shirish Pande and Nikhil Shirish Pande. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacture Pump and Valve Components and Other Engineering Components used in Valve Industry etc. It operate a manufacturing facility at Village Kasurdi (KB), in Pune. The Company is established in 1987 and mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Engineering Components. It includes mainly the manufacturing of Shafts, Stems, Hard-facing and Corrosion Resistant Overlays, Precision Trim Parts and assemblies. It also has a base of periodically audited machining sub-contractors, who assist in meeting customer workload, as and when required. The current facility resides in total area of 68,000 sq. ft., out of which current shop built up area is 27,000 sq. ft. & oce area is 7,200 sq.ft. It maintains a base of reliable material suppliers, foundries and casting suppliers who consistently provide high quality, independently certified materials of appropriate dimensions.In 2012, Company acquired business of M/s. Ameya Engineering via Slump Sale Agreement dated April 01, 2013.
Company FAQs

What is the Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd is ₹90.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd is 30.61 and 3.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd is ₹43.55 and ₹143.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd?

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 22.73%, 1 Year at 137.06%, 6 Month at -8.37%, 3 Month at 17.66% and 1 Month at 5.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.95 %

